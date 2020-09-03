Man City issue an 'ultimatum' for Napoli centre-back - the club ready to explore other options

Manchester City are ready to accept Napoli’s request for €70m + bonuses for huge transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly, and according to Tuttosport - could be ready to offer the fee within a week.

It has been made very clear that the intentions of City are to sign a new strong centre-back to partner with Aymeric Laporte, and Pep has made no secrets about his admiration to sign the Senegalese player.

The news comes just after City offered Napoli an ultimatum; they must reply to the €65m offer already on the table by September 15th, otherwise they will pursue other targets before the transfer window closes, according to Gazzeta Dello Sport.

Kalidou’s agent, Fali Ramadani, will try to convince the Napoli boss De Laurentiis to accept the offer, in a bid to not let negotiations stall before the end of the window.

Koulibaly has said that he wants to know the future situation for himself and his family soon and is growing closer to the club.

However, contradictory reports from RaiSport say City need to 'take a few steps forward' and Napoli 'a few steps back' in negotiations for the centre-back. Now, with no meeting planned, the decision remains with Napoli whether they want to accept City's offer.

-----

