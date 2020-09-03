SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City issue an 'ultimatum' for Napoli centre-back - the club ready to explore other options

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City are ready to accept Napoli’s request for €70m + bonuses for huge transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly, and according to Tuttosport - could be ready to offer the fee within a week.

It has been made very clear that the intentions of City are to sign a new strong centre-back to partner with Aymeric Laporte, and Pep has made no secrets about his admiration to sign the Senegalese player.

The news comes just after City offered Napoli an ultimatum; they must reply to the €65m offer already on the table by September 15th, otherwise they will pursue other targets before the transfer window closes, according to Gazzeta Dello Sport. 

fbl-ita-seriea-inter-napoli

Kalidou’s agent, Fali Ramadani, will try to convince the Napoli boss De Laurentiis to accept the offer, in a bid to not let negotiations stall before the end of the window.

Koulibaly has said that he wants to know the future situation for himself and his family soon and is growing closer to the club.

However, contradictory reports from RaiSport say City need to 'take a few steps forward' and Napoli 'a few steps back' in negotiations for the centre-back. Now, with no meeting planned, the decision remains with Napoli whether they want to accept City's offer.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sevilla show signs of 'caution' with Man City 'testing' star defender - possible offer could be made

AS reports suggest that there is ‘caution’ at Sevilla that Manchester City could make a move for Diego Carlos at some point. City are ‘testing the player’ and the possibility of making a bid. However, they will not match his €75M release clause.

Adam Booker

Situation regarding Napoli centre-back 'heading towards a conclusion' - player 'dreams' of playing in the Premier League

The increasingly uncertain situation regarding Manchester City's pursuit of Napoli's Koulibaly seems to be reaching an end.

Nathan Allen

Breaking: Napoli president confirms Kalidou Koulibaly can leave the club, on one condition

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that reported Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly can leave the Serie A club this summer, but on one condition.

Freddie Pye

by

IANT

Barcelona star offered deal worth €700 million by Man City - reasons behind his decision to move revealed

Lionel Messi has been offered a bumper deal worth around €700 million by Manchester City to join the club this summer.

harryasiddall

by

Old Shagnasty

Man City CEO to travel to Barcelona this Friday - possible deal revealed

The Man City CEO is expected in the Catalan capital soon as Messi chase steps up a gear.

Nathan Allen

by

Old Shagnasty

Breaking: Lionel Messi's father concludes meeting with Barcelona president - both sides remain firm on stance

According to fresh reports, Jorge Messi and Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu have held initial talks over the potential departure of Lionel Messi.

harryasiddall

Man City chiefs in negotiations for 'mystery target' from La Liga side

Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain has reportedly taken advantage of his time in Barcelona to negotiate a deal for ‘one of Sevilla’s defenders’.

Jack Walker

Barcelona star tells close friends he intends to leave the club with showdown talks planned

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly told close friends he intends to leave the club this summer, as showdown talks between Jorge Messi and Josep Bartomeu are set to take place.

harryasiddall

Napoli chairman to meet centre-back's agent to discuss final offer of €70 million from Man City

Aurelio De Laurentiis and Fali Ramadani will meet over the weekend to discuss the situation surrounding Kalidou Koulibaly; where City are expected to present their final offer of €70 million.

harryasiddall

Barcelona had already agreed a deal with Man City defender before contacting club chiefs

City agreed to negotiate a deal for the 19-year-old- only to be discover that he had already agreed personal terms with the Catalan club.

Nathan Allen