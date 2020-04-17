Man City join a host of European clubs in the race for Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester City have joined a host of top European clubs in the race for Palmeiras youngster Gabriel Veron, according to 90min.

The 17-year-old captured the world's attention when he won the Golden Ball with Brazil in the recent U17 World Cup; and City are now reportedly vying for his signature.

(Photo by MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Veron plays for Brazilian side Palmeiras; where his only senior appearance has come in the Copa Libertadores. The winger scored the majority of his goals in the World Cup operating from left-wing, but has shown himself to be equally as capable playing off the right too.

City are not exactly short in wing areas; with Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sané, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva all being deployed there in recent seasons. The signing of Veron, if it were to happen, would certainly be one for the future.

(Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra