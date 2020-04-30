City Xtra
Man City join Ajax & PSG in 'following progress' of Turkish Süper Lig teenager

markgough96

Fenerbahce teenager Melih Bostan is being monitored by elite European sides including Man City, Ajax & Paris Saint-Germain, report Fotospor as relayed via Sport Witness. 

Bostan (16), is a Turkey Under-16 international. He has yet to make his first-team debut in the Turkish Süper Lig but that has not prevented Bostan earning the attention of Pep Guardiola's side. 

City, Fotospor say, are 'showing an interest' in the Fenerbahce starlet. The club are 'gathering information' from local scouts on Bostan and are 'following his progress very closely'. 

Bostan is one of a number of young Turkish prospects to be linked with City in recent months. It is known that City see the region as a strong area for producing talented players, following the acquisition of Enes Unal in 2015. 

