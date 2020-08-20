Man City join Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG in interest in La Liga defender

According to ParisUnited, Manchester City are interested in Valencia left-back Jose Gaya, while PSG have also made enquiries alongside interested from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has played 176 La Liga matches for Valencia after coming through the youth ranks at the club; however, he could be set to follow fellow academy graduate Ferran Torres out of the Mestalla's exit door amidst financial difficulties behind the scenes at the club.

Manchester City are reportedly one of many clubs interested, with Pep Guardiola unable to rely on the fitness or consistency of Benjamin Mendy or Oleksandr Zinchenko. Despite this, the recent performances of Joao Cancelo in the left-back slot, as well as the signing of Nathan Ake who can play in that role, it is increasingly unlikely that City will enter the market for a left-back this summer.

Reports have also suggested that Angeliño will not be leaving this summer after returning from his loan at RB Leipzig, meaning City are highly stocked in that area. Unless there are significant departures in the full-back areas, do not expect Jose Gaya to make his way to the Etihad any time soon.

