SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City join Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG in interest in La Liga defender

Jack Walker

According to ParisUnited, Manchester City are interested in Valencia left-back Jose Gaya, while PSG have also made enquiries alongside interested from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has played 176 La Liga matches for Valencia after coming through the youth ranks at the club; however, he could be set to follow fellow academy graduate Ferran Torres out of the Mestalla's exit door amidst financial difficulties behind the scenes at the club.

fbl-esp-liga-real-madrid-valencia (2)
(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly one of many clubs interested, with Pep Guardiola unable to rely on the fitness or consistency of Benjamin Mendy or Oleksandr Zinchenko. Despite this, the recent performances of Joao Cancelo in the left-back slot, as well as the signing of Nathan Ake who can play in that role, it is increasingly unlikely that City will enter the market for a left-back this summer.

Reports have also suggested that Angeliño will not be leaving this summer after returning from his loan at RB Leipzig, meaning City are highly stocked in that area. Unless there are significant departures in the full-back areas, do not expect Jose Gaya to make his way to the Etihad any time soon.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Official: Vincent Kompany secures signing of Man City striker

Manchester City forward Lukas Nmecha (21) has arrived at Anderlecht ahead of a season-long loan at RSC Anderlecht.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City to bring in new goalkeeper to act as understudy to Ederson - player not content with back-up and wants to challenge

Zack Steffen will be understudy to Ederson in the Man City squad net season, with Scott Carson returning for another season on loan, as third-choice stopper.

Jack Walker

Barcelona making moves to 'advance the signing' of Man City centre-back

La Liga runners-up Barcelona are making moves to “advance the signing” of Manchester City defender Eric García this week.

Hamish MacRae

Kalidou Koulibaly 'awaiting green light' ahead of potential Man City switch - clubs discuss 'performance-related' bonuses

After a day of back and forth in the Kalidou Koulibaly saga, what followed was always going to be less exciting - or that's what we'd made ourselves believe. Quite the opposite, as Thursday has kicked-off with plenty of information from Italy on the ongoing Kalidou Koulibaly saga.

Freddie Pye

Left back to return to Man City in the hope of first team minutes

Manchester City left-back Angeliño is set to return to the club following the completion of his loan to German side RB Leipzig, and harbours hope of first team action under Pep Guardiola next season.

Hamish MacRae

Man City to bring in new goalkeeper to compete with Ederson next season - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #24

Another day of Manchester City transfer news rumbled on and with it came a ton of exciting stories. We got big updates on the Kalidou Koulibaly saga as well some more defensive reinforcements on the flank. We also had stories break about a possible competitor for the top goalkeeping spot.

Adam Booker

Man City have 'shown more interest' in key Man United target

Manchester City have reportedly shown more interest than cross-city rivals Manchester United in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish (24) at this point in time.

Jack Walker

Man City set to miss opening weekend of the Premier League after being granted an extended break

Manchester City are set to miss the opening weekend of Premier League football after being granted an extended 30-day summer break following their UEFA Champions League commitments.

Jack Walker

Man City have alerted Napoli that their next offer for star man will be a 'winning one'

According to reports from Football Italia, Manchester City have alerted Napoli that their next proposal for star defender Kalidou Koulibaly will be the 'winning one'.

harryasiddall

Man City have 'agreement in principle' with Napoli over transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly

Yes, we're back again - another Kalidou Koulibaly update, and this time it's a little more encouraging when it comes to the mission that is reaching an agreement with Napoli over a transfer fee.

Freddie Pye