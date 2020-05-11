Man City join La Liga giants in showing interest in Bayern Munich winger - player would leave 'if advised'

Manchester City are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, alongside La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to Sky Germany.

Just when you thought you'd found an article that escaped the ongoing Leroy Sane saga, you haven't. Sky Germany form the basis of their report around the outgoing City winger, claiming that Kingsley Coman's future almost certainly depends on whether Sane joins the Bavarian side and becomes the club's left winger.

It is claimed that Kingsley Coman is monitoring the situation surrounding Leroy Sane and his seemingly imminent move to the Bundesliga, and also sees his best position on the left-wing - the same position the current Manchester City winger wishes to occupy. However, Bayern Munich do not want to sell Coman, however the Frenchman would certainly consider it if advised to move away from the Allianz Arena.

To some, it will come as no surprise seeing Manchester City linked with a move for an attacking player, considering the pending departure of Leroy Sane. Although some consider the current squad to have several players able to fill the possible void left by the Germany international, it would leave certain players in a position where they may become overworked.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra