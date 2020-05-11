City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City join La Liga giants in showing interest in Bayern Munich winger - player would leave 'if advised'

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, alongside La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to Sky Germany.

Just when you thought you'd found an article that escaped the ongoing Leroy Sane saga, you haven't. Sky Germany form the basis of their report around the outgoing City winger, claiming that Kingsley Coman's future almost certainly depends on whether Sane joins the Bavarian side and becomes the club's left winger. 

It is claimed that Kingsley Coman is monitoring the situation surrounding Leroy Sane and his seemingly imminent move to the Bundesliga, and also sees his best position on the left-wing - the same position the current Manchester City winger wishes to occupy. However, Bayern Munich do not want to sell Coman, however the Frenchman would certainly consider it if advised to move away from the Allianz Arena.

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-1-fsv-mainz-05-bundesliga

To some, it will come as no surprise seeing Manchester City linked with a move for an attacking player, considering the pending departure of Leroy Sane. Although some consider the current squad to have several players able to fill the possible void left by the Germany international, it would leave certain players in a position where they may become overworked.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City midfielder to be offered contract extension following latest Premier League vote

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is set to be offered a contract extension until the end of the current Premier League season, following a vote by top-flight clubs on Monday.

Freddie Pye

by

steffo bamford

Man City defender writes apologies to fans

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has written to a number of fans to apologise for his lockdown breaches.

Harry Winters

Potential first look at 2020/21 Man City home shirt as new photo emerges

City Xtra takes a first look at the Manchester City home shirt for the 2020/21 season, as a new photo emerges.

harryasiddall

A Charming Season- How the 2013/14 title was won

Harry Winters takes a look back at a season full of ups and downs for Manuel Pellegrini and his Manchester City squad, that ultimately ended in glory following a remarkable turn around.

Harry Winters

OFFICIAL: Man City owners purchase NINTH club

The City Football Group have completed the purchase of their ninth club investment since the takeover of Manchester City in 2008, with a move into Belgium.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'preparing' to sign PSG youngster - free transfer possible

Manchester City are 'preparing' to sign PSG youngster Edouard Michut this summer, with the forward having only a year left on his current deal.

Nathan Allen

Bayern Munich star 'on the radar' of Pep Guardiola - Man United also interested

Pep Guardiola has had left-back Alphonso Davies 'on his radar' ever since he emerged from the Bayern Munich ranks.

Matt Astbury

Puma deal 'put on hold' with Man City star due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The current COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the £100 million deal between Raheem Sterling and Puma.

Matt Astbury

Man City midfield target WILL be sold this summer - Pep Guardiola 'really appreciates' the player

Reported Manchester City target Houssem Aouar WILL be sold by Lyon this summer, according to French outlet L'Equipe.

Freddie Pye

Man City starlet in a 'transfer tug of war' with RB Leipzig and Juventus

Manchester City starlet Charlie McNeil is set to leave the club after feeling 'undervalued' by the hierarchy.

harryasiddall