Man City join Man United and Liverpool in pursuit of Premier League star forward

Manchester City have reportedly joined Premier League duo Manchester United and Liverpool 'in the race' for breakthrough Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to the latest information to emerge from Italy.

The Brazilian forward is the latest of several high-profile attacking names to be linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium in the coming months, and his blistering speed and eye for goal could be exactly what Pep Guardiola needs to strengthen an attacking line that has struggled to convert chances this season.

The story has emerged just moments after a report from Football Insider claimed Pep Guardiola would be open to selling £90 million-rated Raheem Sterling in the coming window, should the right offer be presented to the Etihad club.

The information surrounding 24 year-old Raphinha comes via Sport Italia's Gianluigi Longari, who reports that Manchester City have now 'joined the race' for the Leeds winger, with both Manchester United and Liverpool also remaining interested.

However, Longari clarifies that nothing has been decided in regards to the future of the player, as unsurprisingly, Leeds United have not intention of selling and want to retain the services of a player who has been integral to their success this campaign.

While popular football statistics and transfer information website Transfermarkt values Raphinha at a mere £22.5 million, potential suitors can expect to be met with a demand for in excess of £50 million, should Leeds United entertain enquiries this summer.

In other attacking transfer rumours, Manchester City continue to be linked with a move for the services of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, however any move for the England international is likely to be substantially greater in terms of finances than the aforementioned Raphinha.

