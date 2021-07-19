Man City Join Man United, Arsenal, and Barcelona in Race to Sign €60M Winger - 'Dreams' of Champions League Football

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Joelson Fernandes this summer, according to reports.

Despite often being overlooked by Lions manager Rúben Amorim last term, but the Portugese star is set to be involved in the first-team set-up next season, with his displays for the club's youth sides leaving the club staff impressed.

With two years left on his current deal with the Primeira Liga champions, the 18-year-old has attracted interest from City, who have sought to scout and bring the world's best and most exciting young talent to Manchester since 2008.

Arsenal were widely linked with a move for Fernandes last year, and it was reported that the Gunners were lining up a bid for the teenage star's signature, and though a move failed to materialise in 2020, Mikel Arteta's side have renewed their interest in the forward's signature ahead of the new campaign.

READ MORE: How Man City aim to raise over £100M on player sales this summer

READ MORE: Man City eye contract extension following player's recent comments

As reported by Portugese outlet Record and relayed by Sport Witness, City are ready to compete with their Premier League rivals in a move for Fernandes this summer.



It has further been said that the winger 'dreams' of playing in the Champions League, which could significantly impact his market valuation in the coming weeks.

Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona are all monitoring Fernandes' situation at his boyhood club, with the opportunity of getting regular first-team minutes under his belt persuading the attacker to stay put this summer.

Furthermore, the existence of a release clause worth €60 million has not stopped some of Europe's elite clubs from keeping tabs on Fernandes, who bagged 10 goals and two assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for Sporting's U-23 side last term.

The youngster is represented by his father and Kia Joorabchian, who was part of former City star Carlos Tevez's entourage during his time in Manchester.

Fernandes could prove to be a valuable addition to the Premier League champions' youth ranks, and the opportunity to learn under Pep Guardiola could convince him to seal a switch to City this summer.

