Man City join Man United in the race to sign Brazilian winger - €60 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are 'already negotiating' a deal with 18-year-old Palmeiras forward, Gabriel Veron.

The youngster has emerged as a prime target for several European giants including Barcelona and Real Madrid.

As relayed by Sport Witness, the latest reports claim that Manchester United has also started negotiating a potential transfer with Veron. Both the Premier League sides are eyeing the teenager who has €60 million release clause.

(Photo by Juan I. Roncoroni – Pool/Getty Images)

City have previously bought Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras for €32 million. It appears that the Brazilian side wants the same amount for Veron. Apart from both the Manchester clubs, the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid are also interested in signing the player.

In his 34 first-team appearances for Palmeiras, Veron has scored ten goals and has five assists to his name. He is also the youngest player in his club's history to score in a Copa Libertadores match.

Veron is often compared to Neymar owing to his pace upfront and his ability to take on the defenders. Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira deemed it 'impossible' for his club to sell Vernon for less than the amount for which Neymar was sold to Barcelona.

The report further claims that Palmeiras are relaxed about keeping the player until summer due to his release clause. That said, both City and United want to seal a deal with Veron as soon as possible before opening their negotiations with his club.

