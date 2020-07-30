Man City join Manchester United in sending 'firm offer' for French left-back - player has visited 'several training grounds'

Manchester City and Manchester United have both sent 'firm offers' to the representative of highly-rated Angers left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri this week, according to the latest reports from France.

The former have continued their search for recruiting the best young talent in world football, with the latest of those figures being a 19-year-old left-back from France. It had been reported in May that Etihad officials had opened negotiations with the teenager, and despite accelerating their efforts, nothing had seemingly developed since then.

According to FootMercato on Thursday afternoon, both Manchester clubs have sent offers to agent Jorges Mendes for Rayan Aït-Nouri, while the player himself has visited the training grounds of several clubs over the last seven days - including the City Football Academy.

However, a testament to the teenager's ability is the sheer number of potential suitors that have registered a clear interest in the player. Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly joined by the likes of Atlético de Madrid, PSG, Monaco, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Wolves.

