Man City join Manchester United in sending 'firm offer' for French left-back - player has visited 'several training grounds'

Freddie Pye

Manchester City and Manchester United have both sent 'firm offers' to the representative of highly-rated Angers left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri this week, according to the latest reports from France.

The former have continued their search for recruiting the best young talent in world football, with the latest of those figures being a 19-year-old left-back from France. It had been reported in May that Etihad officials had opened negotiations with the teenager, and despite accelerating their efforts, nothing had seemingly developed since then.

According to FootMercato on Thursday afternoon, both Manchester clubs have sent offers to agent Jorges Mendes for Rayan Aït-Nouri, while the player himself has visited the training grounds of several clubs over the last seven days - including the City Football Academy.

fbl-euro-2021-u21-sui-fra

However, a testament to the teenager's ability is the sheer number of potential suitors that have registered a clear interest in the player. Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly joined by the likes of Atlético de Madrid, PSG, Monaco, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Man City have a bid accepted for key centre-back target - £41 million fee mentioned

Bournemouth have accepted a deal from Manchester City in the region of £41 million for centre-back Nathan Aké.

harryasiddall

Man City's offer for Serie A star deemed 'entirely unacceptable' as talks between the two sides stall

Manchester City's pursuit for Kalidou Koulibaly may have hit a roadblock, as their offer for the Senegalese captain will reportedly not go above the 'entirely unacceptable' value of €65 million.

Danny Lardner

Man City have identified FIVE centre-back targets for the upcoming transfer window

Manchester City's targets for the centre-back position have been narrowed to a shortlist of five key names, any of which could join the club this summer.

Danny Lardner

"Players have to move first. We need players..." - Man City director opens up on summer transfer window

Manchester City have been strongly linked with moves for a handful of players so far this summer, but will not be able to pull the trigger just yet, according to director of football Txiki Begiristain.

Adam Booker

A £300M budget, an imminent signing, and agents providing threats - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #3

As day three kicked into action, not many would have expected the chaos that subsequently ensued over the course of the day. From City Football Group signings to the first major development of the summer, here is your complete round-up of all the days events.

Adam Booker

Man City waiting on Bournemouth valuation of star defender - potential to get the player cheaper

Manchester City are reportedly waiting to see if Bournemouth’s valuation of Nathan Ake has changed, now that the club have been relegated from the Premier League, according to the Mail.

Adam Booker

Serie A giants in talks with Man City star over a possible move

David Silva (34) has been in talks with Lazio, aiming to secure a move away from Man City this summer, according to AS as relayed by footballespana.

Sam Puddephatt

Breaking: Man City reach 'closed agreement' with Valencia for Ferran Torres - contracts being exchanged

Manchester City and Valencia have reached a 'closed agreement' for the transfer of Ferran Torres to the Premier League club, with contracts being exchanged between all parties, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Freddie Pye

Breaking: Man City and Valencia are in 'very advanced negotiations' over a deal for Ferran Torres - fee has been reached

Manchester City and Valencia are in 'very advanced negotiations' over a deal for 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres, suggesting that a confirmation of a transfer could be imminent, according to reports in Spain.

Freddie Pye

Valencia state their price for Ferran Torres - Man City to send player in opposite direction in separate deal

Valencia have stated their asking price for Ferran Torres, with the club reportedly needing to sell players 'urgently' due to their financial struggles, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Freddie Pye