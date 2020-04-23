City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City join Premier League rival in showing 'keen' interest in Borussia Dortmund U17 defender

Danny Lardner

16-year-old Borussia Dortmund U17 and Germany U16 defender, Nmandi Collins, is being hunted by both Manchester City and Chelsea, with the London side reportedly ahead in the race to sign the £2 million player, according to BILD.

Collins has made an appearance in every one of Borussia Dortmund's U17's 21 games this season and has contributed four goals from the centre of defence, helping the squad to their second-place spot in the Bundesliga U17 West division. The side has only lost once all campaign. 

collins22042020

Described as powerful and incredibly pacey, the 6'1 defender's 30m sprint time is just 0.1 seconds slower than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's - Collins would undoubtedly be a fantastic addition to Manchester City's academy.

If the German decided against Chelsea, a move to Manchester City would act as the inverse to the club's loss of Jadon Sancho in 2017, wherein the young England forward left Manchester in favour of more minutes at Borussia Dortmund.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Leroy Sane remains 'keen' on Bayern Munich transfer - 80% chance transfer will happen

The Leroy Sane transfer saga continues with Bayern Munich the only feasible destination, should the German decide to leave Manchester City in the Summer, according to Bleacher Report.

Matt Astbury

Man City looking 'very closely' at three centre-back targets - club 'really like' the idea of two new signings

Manchester City are looking to sign two central defenders this summer, with three names already in mind, according to Bleacher Report.

Danny Lardner

Man City 'on the trail' of Juventus winger - PSG and Bayern Munich also interested

Manchester City have joined European giants PSG and Bayern Munich 'on the trail' of Juventus winger Douglas Costa, according to reports.

Danny Lardner

"I've already had a conversation with Guardiola..." - teenage Brazilian right-back opens up on his welcome to Manchester City

Manchester City's latest youth recruit, Yan Couto, has opened up on the welcome he received when visiting the city earlier on this year, including a direct conversation with Pep Guardiola.

Freddie Pye

Man City expected to make 'new attempt' for Serie A star in the summer

Manchester City are set to make a 'new attempt' for Milan Skriniar in the summer, according to the latest update from Calciomercato.

Danny Lardner

"You can feel the love and respect" - Veteran midfielder opens up on life at Manchester City

Fernandinho has opened up about his appreciation for Manchester City, the community itself, and his contentment in working under Pep Guardiola.

Danny Lardner

Premier League sides explore options should players be quarantined when training resumes

Premier League teams are pursuing plans to safely house players, and are exploring options should players be quarantined when training resumes.

Matt Astbury

"Our aim is to produce more Phil Fodens" - Man City academy director provides insight on talent development

Manchester City academy director, Jason Wilcox, has answered questions on the future of youth players at the club, in an exclusive interview with the National.

Danny Lardner

Man City show 'keen' interest in on-loan Championship defender - Man United and Liverpool also interested

Manchester City have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in showing a 'keen' interest in Leeds United centre back Ben White, according to the Athletic.

Matt Astbury

Man City star 'in talks' with Spanish side over a return

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is in talks with former club Valencia about a possible return.

harryasiddall