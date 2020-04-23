Man City join Premier League rival in showing 'keen' interest in Borussia Dortmund U17 defender

16-year-old Borussia Dortmund U17 and Germany U16 defender, Nmandi Collins, is being hunted by both Manchester City and Chelsea, with the London side reportedly ahead in the race to sign the £2 million player, according to BILD.

Collins has made an appearance in every one of Borussia Dortmund's U17's 21 games this season and has contributed four goals from the centre of defence, helping the squad to their second-place spot in the Bundesliga U17 West division. The side has only lost once all campaign.

Described as powerful and incredibly pacey, the 6'1 defender's 30m sprint time is just 0.1 seconds slower than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's - Collins would undoubtedly be a fantastic addition to Manchester City's academy.

If the German decided against Chelsea, a move to Manchester City would act as the inverse to the club's loss of Jadon Sancho in 2017, wherein the young England forward left Manchester in favour of more minutes at Borussia Dortmund.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra