City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City join PSG and Chelsea in the race for €30 million left-back - Pep Guardiola is 'interested' and wants to fight

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have reportedly joined the race for Porto left-back Alex Telles, according to an exclusive report from Le10Sport.

Pep Guardiola's side have long been claimed to be on the hunt for a new left-back, following injury problems with Benjamin Mendy and the relatively poor form of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Angelino this season. Another new name has now been thrown into the mix, but Manchester City will certainly not be alone in their interest.

According to Le10Sport, City have joined PSG and Chelsea in the race for Porto left-back Alex Telles, with Pep Guardiola claimed to be 'interested' in the defender and wanting Etihad officials to 'fight' with other potential suitors for the 27-year-old.

46788064

The price mentioned in the report would certainly be within Manchester City's range given their recent track record when it comes to defensive recruits. Le10Sport state that a fee of €30 million has been mooted at Chelsea, while PSG would be looking to spend anywhere in between €20 and €25 million.

It is suggested that with the arrival of Manchester City in the hunt for the Brazilian, those fees could rise - which is a certainty.

46781983

On Friday afternoon, it was claimed in an exclusive by 90Min that Manchester City were once again in the hunt for a left-back with names closer to home being mentioned - the likes of Leicester City's Ben Chilwell and Everton's Lucas Digne.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City looking to replace current star with Premier League full-back

Manchester City could be looking to replace Benjamin Mendy with Ben Chilwell this summer, according to recent reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City trailing potential new recruits - working on a 'significant number of deals'

Manchester City are said to be on a global search, with the club looking to bring in several new players for their “emerging talent pool”.

Harry Winters

'Everything points' towards Man City star remaining at the club this summer

'Everything points' towards Manchester City star Joao Cancelo staying at the club this summer, despite earlier reports saying City are in a 'tremendous mess' regarding the players situation.

harryasiddall

Man City will NOT sign 'transferable' La Liga duo - despite 'reliable news' that they're interested

Manchester City will NOT sign Barcelona duo Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto, despite them being made 'transferable'.

harryasiddall

CFG 'pressing ahead' with plans to expand clubs within Europe

Manchester City’s ownership group known as the City Football Group are said to be actively planning to expand their European portfolio.

Harry Winters

Several clubs monitoring the position of Man City midfielder - players 'preference' revealed

Several European clubs are monitoring the position of Manchester City midfielder Aleix Garcia, with his contract expiring at the end of this season.

harryasiddall

The 1894 Group banner is an opportunity wasted - A Week in the City

Joe Butterfield is back again with a look over what's gone on in the world of Manchester City - but this week, all eyes are on one talking point in particular...

Joe Butterfield

RB Leipzig 'firmly committed' to signing Man City defender - only the 'details' missing from the deal

RB Leipzig have now 'firmly committed' to signing Manchester City left-back Angeliño following his loan spell this season.

harryasiddall

Man City reject loan offer for high-profile winger - club have 'other plans'

Manchester City have turned down a loan offer for academy forward Jayden Braaf from Dutch side NAC Breda.

Nathan Allen

Talks about a new contract with Man City starlet 'will still take place' despite COVID-19 pandemic

With COVID-19 putting any talks on hold, talks between Manchester City and Eric Garcia over a new contract will resume soon.

harryasiddall