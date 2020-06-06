Man City join PSG and Chelsea in the race for €30 million left-back - Pep Guardiola is 'interested' and wants to fight

Manchester City have reportedly joined the race for Porto left-back Alex Telles, according to an exclusive report from Le10Sport.

Pep Guardiola's side have long been claimed to be on the hunt for a new left-back, following injury problems with Benjamin Mendy and the relatively poor form of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Angelino this season. Another new name has now been thrown into the mix, but Manchester City will certainly not be alone in their interest.

According to Le10Sport, City have joined PSG and Chelsea in the race for Porto left-back Alex Telles, with Pep Guardiola claimed to be 'interested' in the defender and wanting Etihad officials to 'fight' with other potential suitors for the 27-year-old.

The price mentioned in the report would certainly be within Manchester City's range given their recent track record when it comes to defensive recruits. Le10Sport state that a fee of €30 million has been mooted at Chelsea, while PSG would be looking to spend anywhere in between €20 and €25 million.

It is suggested that with the arrival of Manchester City in the hunt for the Brazilian, those fees could rise - which is a certainty.

On Friday afternoon, it was claimed in an exclusive by 90Min that Manchester City were once again in the hunt for a left-back with names closer to home being mentioned - the likes of Leicester City's Ben Chilwell and Everton's Lucas Digne.

