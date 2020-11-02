SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City join PSG and Juventus in showing 'concrete interest' in Bayern Munich star

markgough96

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has entered the final season of his contract at the German club. Reports have suggested that a new deal will not be forthcoming, which has prompted speculation about the Austrian international's next club. 

Christian Falk, a journalist for SportBild, has now tweeted to report that three elite Europan clubs possess a 'concrete interest' in Alaba. Those are: Manchester City, PSG and Juventus. 

However, the battle may not be so straightforward. That is because Falk also says that the player's preference is to move to Spain, and represent either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-rb-leipzig-bundesliga

Alaba had a good relationship with Pep Guardiola during the duo's time in Munich, and Manchester City will hope that, if the Catalan extends his stay in Manchester, Alaba could be tempted to move. 

With Manchester City's woes at left-back continuing this season, and with right-back Joao Cancelo currently the side's best option in the position, the arrival of a world-class talent like Alaba would answer a lot of fans' prayers. 

The deal would be especially tempting if Alaba could be secured as a free agent in the summer, or join in January for a cut-price deal. 

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-rb-leipzig-bundesliga (4)

Alaba's versatility would also be welcomed, with the Austrian at ease playing as a central defender or further forward in midfield.

It is certainly a transfer rumour that is worth keeping an eye on over the coming weeks, as Falk is a reliable reporter on German football and his tweet should be treated with some credence. 

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City dressing room confrontation revealed - player firmly denies allegations

As per a report from the Athletic on Sunday evening, details of a confrontation involving several senior Manchester City players and Riyad Mahrez were revealed, despite the player denying such reports on multiple occasions.

Freddie Pye

by

dominicscarlatti

"He’s one of the best, if not the best" - Former Premier League striker reveals admiration for Man City defender

Watford striker and captain Troy Deeney has heaped praise on Man City's Kyle Walker, labelling the England star 'one of the best' in the world.

markgough96

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Olympiakos (Champions League)

Manchester City will entertain Olympiakos at the Etihad on Tuesday night in match-day three of this seasons UEFA Champions League group stage.

Harry Winters

Raheem Sterling dropped with plenty of Pre-Liverpool changes! - Manchester City vs Olympiakos Predicted XI (UCL)

Manchester City look to obtain maximum points in their opening three Champions League group games, with their tie against the Greek side Olympiacos at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

Rob Milarvie

"There are six, seven interesting players" - Pep Guardiola reveals his standout academy prospects at Man City

Pep Guardiola believes there are 'six or seven interesting players' coming through the Manchester City academy that could be integrated into the first team.

harryasiddall

"He has a sense of goal and quality to score." - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on stand-in striker

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on stand-in striker Ferran Torres following a period of brilliant form from the Spaniard.

harryasiddall

Official: Kyle Walker signs new deal with Puma

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker has confirmed on his social media pages that he has signed a new sponsorship deal with German sportswear giants PUMA, after leaving his relationship with Nike earlier this year.

Freddie Pye

Torres starts his first Premier League game! - Sheffield United vs Man City (Team News)

Manchester City are looking to kickstart their Premier League season as they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United.

harryasiddall

"He reminds me of Toni Kroos!" - Who is Man City's €40 million Bundesliga midfield target?

Amid reports that Manchester City are preparing an offer of around €40 million for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, we take a look at the player's profile.

markgough96

"He is trying to win titles as well so we focus on that first." - Nathan Aké Press Conference Highlights (vs Olympiakos)

Pep Guardiola was joined by Dutch centre-back Nathan Aké in his pre-match press conference before Manchester City's Champions League clash with Olympiakos in Group C.

harryasiddall