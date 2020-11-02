Man City join PSG and Juventus in showing 'concrete interest' in Bayern Munich star

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has entered the final season of his contract at the German club. Reports have suggested that a new deal will not be forthcoming, which has prompted speculation about the Austrian international's next club.

Christian Falk, a journalist for SportBild, has now tweeted to report that three elite Europan clubs possess a 'concrete interest' in Alaba. Those are: Manchester City, PSG and Juventus.

However, the battle may not be so straightforward. That is because Falk also says that the player's preference is to move to Spain, and represent either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Alaba had a good relationship with Pep Guardiola during the duo's time in Munich, and Manchester City will hope that, if the Catalan extends his stay in Manchester, Alaba could be tempted to move.

With Manchester City's woes at left-back continuing this season, and with right-back Joao Cancelo currently the side's best option in the position, the arrival of a world-class talent like Alaba would answer a lot of fans' prayers.

The deal would be especially tempting if Alaba could be secured as a free agent in the summer, or join in January for a cut-price deal.

Alaba's versatility would also be welcomed, with the Austrian at ease playing as a central defender or further forward in midfield.

It is certainly a transfer rumour that is worth keeping an eye on over the coming weeks, as Falk is a reliable reporter on German football and his tweet should be treated with some credence.

-----

