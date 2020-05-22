Man City join race for £70m-rated Bundesliga midfielder - Pep Guardiola known to be admirer

Manchester City have joined several top European clubs in the race for highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, according to the Sun.

The 20-year-old German attacking midfielder has been one of the stand-out performers in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 12 goals so far including two on Monday night in the club's return against Werder Bremen following the postponement of the division.

According to the Sun, Manchester City have joined an extensive list of top European clubs in scouting the attacking midfielder, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all showing an interest.

Pep Guardiola is described as being a 'huge admirer' of Havertz's talents, and requested that the club sent scouts to watch the Leverkusen star, who is understood to be open to the idea of playing abroad. The Sun claim that the youngster could be available for around £70 million, with the coronavirus crisis having a severe impact on the finances of football.

Kai Havertz is one of several midfield names linked with a switch to Manchester this summer, along with French midfielder Houssem Aouar. It seems as though City officials are putting concrete plans into place for life without David Silva, who is set to leave the club at the end of the current season.

