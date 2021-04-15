Man City join Real Madrid and Liverpool in wanting to 'snatch' £144M superstar

Manchester City are reportedly joined by Liverpool and Real Madrid in a pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe, according to reports from Europe on Thursday.

Manchester City are reportedly joined by Liverpool and Real Madrid in a pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe, according to reports from Europe on Thursday.

The 22 year-old is on the verge of entering his final year of contract at the Parc des Princes, and despite reports suggesting the Paris club have an obvious intention to retain the former AS Monaco man, there have been no developments on that front of late.

This has sparked a media frenzy, particularly in Spain, linking the young forward with a high-profile move to some of Europe's biggest clubs - including Manchester City, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

According to the latest reports from L'Equipe, as relayed by Sport Witness, PSG have been 'trying for a while to find agreement' with Mbappe, but have failed to do so at present due to the player's desire for a new challenge elsewhere.

As per Sport Witness' translation, it is reported that Mbappe has ‘Europe at his feet’, with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City all keen on 'snatching him away' from the French capital.

However, as is the case with a multitude of Europe's biggest names, the salary demands would be staggering to lure him away from PSG, with the Ligue 1 giants reportedly offering an annual wage of €30 million.

Popular transfers and statistics website Transfermarkt value Kylian Mbappe at £144 million, however given the global recognisability and talents of the player, clubs can expect to be met with demands much greater than that from Paris Saint-Germain.

For Manchester City, the latest information today suggests that their attentions are firmly fixed on Tottenham forward Harry Kane, despite additional claims stating they would pursue Erling Haaland with great interest.

With May rapidly approaching, and the summer transfer window only just around the corner, the rumour mill is certain to increase it's speed as initial contacts and negotiations between clubs and representatives will begin to take place on a more frequent basis.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra