Man City join race for La Liga winger - Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool also interested

Matt Astbury

Manchester City have joined the race to sign Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to reports from AllNigeriaSoccer.

The club has been monitoring the progress of the Nigerian since he broke into the Villarreal first-team, but they face competition from Premier League rivals including Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal to acquire his services.

fbl-esp-liga-barcelona-villareal (1)
(Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

However, if Manchester City do want to sign 21-year-old, the club would need to pay a €100 million release clause. Chukwueze has played 68 games for Villarreal's first team, scoring 12 goals and assisting seven.

Samuel Chukwueze's current contract at La Liga side Villarreal runs until 30th June 2023.

