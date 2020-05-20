City Xtra
Man City joined by Man United and Liverpool in 'battle' to sign Premier League star

markgough96

Manchester City are targeting Wolves star Adama Traore, but are joined in the 'battle' for the winger's signature by Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, say Le10Sport as reported by InsideFutbol. 

Le10Sport claim that the three clubs all 'admire' Traore and are prepared 'to battle' to sign the Spaniard. 

Manchester City's interest in Traore (24), has been alleged in the press for some months now. Traore has been one of Wolves' standout performers this season after arriving from Middlesborough in August 2018 for £18m. 

manchester-city-v-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Notably, Traore played a key role in both of his team's league victories against City this season. Pep Guardiola's spell in charge at Barcelona also coincided with Traore's time in the Catalan club's La Masia academy, so it is likely Pep has known of Traore's talents for many years already. 

However, any attempt to sign Traore will likely involve a huge sum, with figures of over £100m cited in some reports. At any rate, it would certainly require City to break the club's record sum of £62.8m paid to land Rodri from Atletico Madrid last summer. 

