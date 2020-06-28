Man City 'keen' on Premier League centre-back - could offer player-plus-cash deal

Manchester City are still 'keen' on Everton centre-back Mason Holgate, despite the 23-year-old recently signing a five year contract, according to a report by FootyInsider.

All the rumours this week claim Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly is the one to replace Vincent Kompany at the heart of Manchester City's defence. However, FootyInsider say City are still 'keen' on bringing Everton star Mason Holgate to the club - despite the defender recently signing a new deal.

The report adds that Manchester City could offer want-away and out of favour centre-back John Stones as part of a player-plus-cash deal - with the England international keen for game time to fight his way into Gareth Southgate's 2021 European Championship squad.

City accept however, any deal would be extremely difficult to complete considering Everton's bargaining position in regards to Holgate's new long-term deal.

