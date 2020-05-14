City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'keen' on PSG midfielder - Guardiola wants the signing 'immediately'

Nathan Allen

Pep Guardiola is keen on the signing of PSG wonderkid Edouard Michut for Manchester City, according to Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced which indicated that City were keeping tabs on the young midfielder (17), who's already a regular for PSG's U19 side.

Now, sources are saying that Guardiola himself could be influencing City's interest and wants the youngster at his club "immediately".

image-placeholder-title

City fans will be hoping Michut doesn't follow in the footsteps of another French PSG midfield youngster, Claudio Gomes, who fell off the radar shortly after joining City in 2018.

Michut has been representing France at youth level for over a year, catching the eye of Barcelona with some impressive displays. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: Man City midfielder to be offered contract extension following latest Premier League vote

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is set to be offered a contract extension until the end of the current Premier League season, following a vote by top-flight clubs on Monday.

Freddie Pye

by

steffo bamford

Barcelona star 'agrees terms' with Man City

A swap deal involving Nelson Semedo and Joao Cancelo is in the works according to a report by Sport.

Nathan Allen

"Are we preparing for WW3?!" - Some Man City fans react to leaked 2020/21 Puma range

Manchester City fans have reacted in numbers on social media on Thursday afternoon following fresh leaks surrounding Puma's 2020/21 range for the club.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'willing to negotiate' with RB Leipzig over defender - €11 million fee mentioned

Manchester City and RB Leipzig are looking to negotiate a deal for full-back Angelino.

harryasiddall

Man City star makes heartwarming gesture to residents of his childhood town

Raheem Sterling has made a generous donation to resident of his hometown in Jamaica.

harryasiddall

Man City agreed on a €3 million fee to bring full-back to the club

The Peruvian defender's move to Manchester is imminent after a fee was agreed in excess of €3 million.

Matt Astbury

Man City wingers future to be decided this month - player expecting the 'green light'

Leroy Sané is expecting to be given the 'green light' by Manchester City to complete his long-awaited move to Bayern Munich.

Matt Astbury

Bayern Munich and Man City are just €10 million apart in their valuation of star winger - personal terms agreed

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are now just €10 million apart in negotiating a fee for the transfer of Leroy Sane this summer, with personal terms between club and player already agreed, according to Kicker.

Freddie Pye

Man City owners hold negotiations with Russian club over potential takeover - CFG 'impressed' by popularity of the sport

Manchester City's owners, the City Football Group, are looking into the possibility of investing in the Russian football market as their quest for further global expansion continues.

Freddie Pye

Bayern Munich weigh up fresh bid for Man City forward - package fee mentioned

Bayern Munich are set to launch a new approach for Leroy Sane following a previous offer that was reported to have been laughed off by the current Premier League champions, according to the Telegraph.

Freddie Pye