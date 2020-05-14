Man City 'keen' on PSG midfielder - Guardiola wants the signing 'immediately'

Pep Guardiola is keen on the signing of PSG wonderkid Edouard Michut for Manchester City, according to Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced which indicated that City were keeping tabs on the young midfielder (17), who's already a regular for PSG's U19 side.

Now, sources are saying that Guardiola himself could be influencing City's interest and wants the youngster at his club "immediately".

City fans will be hoping Michut doesn't follow in the footsteps of another French PSG midfield youngster, Claudio Gomes, who fell off the radar shortly after joining City in 2018.

Michut has been representing France at youth level for over a year, catching the eye of Barcelona with some impressive displays.

