    • November 15, 2021
    Man City Keeping a 'Very Close Eye' on Celtic Starlet - Club Scouts Have Watched Him on 'Several Occasions'

    Manchester City have kept a 'very close eye' on Celtic talent, Rory Mahady, with the Blues sending scouts to watch him on 'several occasions'.
    Goalkeeper Rory Mahady (15) is highly thought of in Glasgow, representing Scotland at the U16 level. 

    And according to Football Scotland, the youngster's promising performances have caught the eye of Manchester City, who have sent scouts to watch him on "several occasions" in recent times.

    If a move was to materialise in the near future, it's expected that Mahady would join the Elite Development Squad at the City Football Academy. 

    Celtic, though, would be eligible to receive a cross-border fee and are entitled to compensation for the loss of a player they are recognised to have played a part in developing.

    Though not much is known about Mahady at this stage, City have made a habit of looking to bring through young goalkeepers comfortable with the ball at their feet, in line with the philosophy that board members are seeking to implement throughout the club.

    Such a strategy is already evident in the handling of youngsters such as Arijanet Muric, Gavin Bazunu, and Mikki van Sas.

    They have been encouraged to concentrate on footwork; goalkeepers with the kind of technical ability possessed by Ederson and Zack Steffen are understandably hard to come by.

    A relationship already exists between Manchester City and Celtic, with the former having loaned Patrick Roberts and Daniel Arzani to the Scottish side in recent years.

    And if Mahady goes on to train with Celtic's first team, he may even get the chance to learn from ex-City star Joe Hart, who made 348 appearances for the club between 2006 and 2016 and now starts for the Bhoys.

    Manchester City have gone fishing for young British talent in the Scottish Premiership in recent years. 

    Midfielder Josh Adam switched from Celtic to City in 2020, while forward Adedire 'Dire' Mebude (17) joined the EDS from Rangers' youth setup this year. 

