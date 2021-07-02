Man City 'Keeping Tabs' On Danish Winger After Failed First Attempt At Signing Player

The Premier League Champions are reportedly interested in signing Gustav Isaksen, one of Denmark’s brightest prospects after being left impressed with his performances for FC Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga.

Isaksen, predominantly a right-winger, has risen through the ranks at the Danish outfit over the years before finally breaking into the first-team setup in 2019.

He has since cemented his position as a starter, making 31 appearances with five goal contributions for Midtjylland in the 2020/21 season.

According to the latest reports in Danish daily BT, as translated and relayed by Inside Futbol, Pep Guardiola’s side have not completely ruled out the possibility of recruiting the 20-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

Isaksen is said to have been on Manchester City’s radar for quite some time and the report also claims that the English side have had a failed attempt at signing the young winger but continue to actively monitor him.

However, FC Midtjylland are keen to keep hold of their exciting prospect and want him to continue his development in Denmark for the foreseeable future.

Isaksen’s contract with the Danish Superliga side runs until 2024 and they are in no hurry to sell the player.

In the event that Isaksen signs for the English side, he will most certainly be loaned out to one of City’s sister clubs to gain crucial first-team experience, as is the case with most of the promising youngsters that the Blues sign.

Manchester City’s state-of-the-art football academy along with the City Football Group’s network of clubs provide an excellent platform for young prospects across the world to develop and shine, a lucrative opportunity which will be extremely difficult to resist for a young player like Isaksen.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants put their foot down and go all in for the Danish winger.

