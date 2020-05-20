Man City keeping tabs on England defender - Liverpool and Leeds United also interested

Manchester City are monitoring the progress of Fulham defender Cody Drameh, but Liverpool and Leeds United are also known admirers of the teenager, report MirrorFootball.

Drameh (18), plays predominantly as a right-back and is widely regarded as one of Fulham's most promising youth players. Liverpool and Leeds United have scouted the defender before, but MirrorFootball say that City have joined them in watching Drameh.

(Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Drameh signed his first professional contract with the London-based club at the beginning of the 2019/20 season. His performances for Fulham's Under-23 side have earned him a regular spot in the England Under-18 set-up.

MirrorFootball do not suggest that a move is imminent for Drameh, but if the right-back can break into Fulham's first-team next season, it will be worth keeping an eye on his progress.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra