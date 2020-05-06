Man City 'keeping tabs' on French centre-back - €32 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are said to have been 'keeping tabs' on Marseille central defender Boubacar Kamara over the course of this season, with the 20 year old potentially a player the French side would be willing to sacrifice in an attempt to manage finances, according to Le10Sport.

Kamara (20), has worked his way up the Marseille ranks and has this season featured heavily in the Marseille first team; playing 28 times this season, including 24 appearances in Ligue 1. In the three competitions Kamara has featured in this campaign, he has also scored and assisted twice.

The Frenchman is contracted until the summer of 2022, but according to Le10Sport, the defender could be available for €32 million this summer - a fee City would be willing to pay as Marseille seek funds in an attempt to deal with the effects of the coronavirus, given the French season was ended after the French Prime Minster banned all sporting events until August.

The central defence area is a position Manchester City are known to be looking to strengthen this summer, as Pep Guardiola’s confidence in both John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi looks to be wearing thin. It has been a rather torrid campaign defensively, with City conceding 43 goals so far, and having been without star defender Aymeric Laporte for much of the year.

