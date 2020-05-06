City Xtra
Man City 'keeping tabs' on French centre-back - €32 million fee mentioned

Harry Winters

Manchester City are said to have been 'keeping tabs' on Marseille central defender Boubacar Kamara over the course of this season, with the 20 year old potentially a player the French side would be willing to sacrifice in an attempt to manage finances, according to Le10Sport.

Kamara (20), has worked his way up the Marseille ranks and has this season featured heavily in the Marseille first team; playing 28 times this season, including 24 appearances in Ligue 1. In the three competitions Kamara has featured in this campaign, he has also scored and assisted twice.

fbl-fra-ligue1-marseille-nantes
(Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

The Frenchman is contracted until the summer of 2022, but according to Le10Sport, the defender could be available for €32 million this summer - a fee City would be willing to pay as Marseille seek funds in an attempt to deal with the effects of the coronavirus, given the French season was ended after the French Prime Minster banned all sporting events until August.

The central defence area is a position Manchester City are known to be looking to strengthen this summer, as Pep Guardiola’s confidence in both John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi looks to be wearing thin. It has been a rather torrid campaign defensively, with City conceding 43 goals so far, and having been without star defender Aymeric Laporte for much of the year.

Man City star eager to do “anything” to help with #PlayersTogether campaign

John Stones has been emphasising his gratitude and respect for NHS frontline workers, as well as explaining his reasoning behind supporting the Premier League #PlayersTogether campaign

Hamish MacRae

“I don’t understand why the club threw him under the bus." - Former Liverpool player on Man City star

Ryan Mclaughlin, a former Liverpool academy product, has spoken about the treatment given to current City star Raheem Sterling.

Harry Winters

"I had one of my best moments for City before the break" - Man City forward on his form and pressure to win the Champions League

Brazil's star striker Gabriel Jesus opens up on both the pressure on himself as a player and City as a team, looking back on football before the sport was put on hold.

richarddugdale

Man City 'charmed' and have scouted Belgian due - AC Milan also interested

Aster Vranckx and Issa Kabore have both been scouted by City personnel 'several times' in the last year

richarddugdale

Man City have been 'closely' watching Argentine midfielder - Atlético Madrid also interested

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are looking 'closely' at Velez Sarsfield midfielder Thiago Almada.

Danny Lardner

Bayern Munich 'reach agreement' with Man City forward over a five-year contract

Bayern Munich and Leroy Sane have reached an agreement over a five-year contract, while the German side have reportedly deposited a fee as a basis for negotiations.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'expected' to offer world class midfielder contract - new wage in excess of £280,000 a week

Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly 'not actively looking for a move' away from Manchester City this summer, despite the two-year Champions League ban.

Danny Lardner

Argentine defender 'in the plans' of Pep Guardiola - swap deal mentioned

Pep Guardiola has Argentine defender Lucas Quarta 'in his plans', with a potential swap with current player Nicolas Otamendi mentioned.

Danny Lardner

Gabriel Jesus set to return to Manchester amid COVID-19 crisis

Gabriel Jesus is travelling back to Manchester amid the current covid-19 crisis, with Manchester City preparing to return to training in the coming days ahead of a Premier League restart.

Freddie Pye

Man City aware they need to 'break their wage ceiling' to please star man

Manchester City are ready to sit down with the Belgian playmaker at the end of the season to discuss his future. City see De Bruyne as their star player and captain 'for the next five years'.

Matt Astbury