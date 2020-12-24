Man City ‘keeping tabs’ on Serie A midfielder – could consider approach next summer

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon (29),according to 90min Football.

City considered a move for the player ahead of this season had Ilkay Gundogan moved away, and although they remain interested, they would not consider an approach for the player until the summer transfer window.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

De Roon, who also plays for the Dutch national team, re-joined Atalanta from Middlesbrough back in 2017, where he has since made 178 appearances for the Italian outlet, scoring 11 goals in the process.

Marten made his first Premier League appearance for Boro when he came on as a substitute against Manchester City at the Etihad – scoring in the 91st minute to level the game.

City aren’t alone in trying to land the Dutchman’s signature however, with Tottenham also reportedly registering their interest, and manager Jose Mourinho labelling the 29 year old as ‘phenomenal’.

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has suggested that his sides recent resurgence and success is due to Marten’s good form and impressive attacking style.

