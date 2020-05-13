Man City keeping tabs on two Premier League left-backs - but Bayern Munich prepare to offer defender for Leroy Sané

Manchester City are contemplating a deal involving the exchange of David Alaba for Leroy Sané - and comparing it to plans to sign either Ben Chilwell or Lucas Digne, according to 90min.

Talks between City and Bayern Munich over the transfer of Sané have been ongoing for months now. The inclusion of David Alaba in the deal has been suggested before, but 90min now claim that Bayern are open to the exchange so long as it lowers Sané's valuation to £10m.

It is the differing valuation of the German winger that appears to be holding up the sale - and Alaba's involvement could be a means of resolving the issue, with City's plans to sign a left-back well-known.

(Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Alaba is not the only option. 90min say that City remain interested in Leicester City's Ben Chilwell and Everton's Lucas Digne. The City hierarchy are said to be evaluating the cost of signing Chilwell or Digne, and comparing it to the cost of including Alaba in the Sané transfer.

Most City fans would probably prefer the option of signing Alaba as part of the deal allowing Sané to finally depart for the Allianz Arena. With City fans largely resigned to Sané's exit, the prospect of including a world-class full-back as part of the deal seems too good an opportunity to turn down.

