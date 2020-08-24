Man City know they 'must sell' centre-back this summer - initial offer by Barcelona made

Manchester City know they ‘must sell’ Eric Garcia this summer, however Barcelona's first offer of €10M is likely too low, reports Sport. The English club will look to demand double or even triple that initial offer.

The young Spanish defender was a key member of Pep Guardiola’s back line after the COVID-19 restart. With his refusal to sign a contract extension and his contract set to end next summer, City will look to sell this summer to ensure the player can not walk away on a free transfer.

Barca are also reportedly interested in City left-back Angeliño, and an offer of €25M could be on the cards in the future. Sport suggests however, that Valencia’s Jose Gaya is the 'more serious target' and a 'better player’. Gaya has made 176 La Liga appearances in his career and with his vast experience may be better suited to the Catalan clubs’ rebuild.

Angeliño on the other hand has returned to Manchester City from his loan spell at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig - where he impressed. The Spanish fullback could be a prime candidate to take over the left-back role at City which has been a sore spot in the City defence.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra