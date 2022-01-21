Skip to main content

Man City 'Lag Behind' Real Madrid in Race for Erling Haaland - Club Willing to 'Compete With Any Financial Package' Presented to Player

According to recent reports, Manchester City 'lag behind' Real Madrid in the race for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

The race to acquire one of Europe's hottest prospects seems to be gathering pace week-by-week. Since Erling Haaland's explosion onto the scene, it has been clear he is destined for the very top.

His performances in the Champions League with RB Salzburg - particularly against Liverpool at Anfield - attracted the attention of some of football's biggest clubs.

Despite intense interest from Manchester United, the Norweigen thought joining Borussia Dortmund would be the best for his development - making the switch to Germany in January 2020. 

Since then, his development has sky-rocketed, scoring a staggering 79 goals in just 78 Bundesliga games for the Black and Yellow. These incredible statistics have obviously caught the eye of Europe's elite - particularly Real Madrid and Manchester City.

According to Mark Odgen at ESPN, the Spanish giants are trying to sign both Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe this summer. 

Read More

The report also states Madrid will face fierce competition from Manchester City, with the Blues still looking to fill the void left by Sergio Agüero in the striker position.

Haaland will command £30 million a year wages wherever he decides to go - a massive investment - but City are reportedly interested and have the ability to compete with any financial package presented to the player. 

However, Odgen does say Manchester City 'lag behind' the La Liga giants in negotiations at this moment in time.

Despite Pep Guardiola's success at deploying the false nine role, the Catalan would still love a clinical striker to be the difference in the crunch games - particulary in the Champions League. 

