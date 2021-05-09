Man City 'Leading The Race' To Sign La Liga Striker - Player Labelled 'Physically Strong' and 'Technically Good'

Manchester City are reportedly 'leading the race' for Espanyol's teenager striker prospect Mateo Fernandez, according to the latest information to emerge from England.

The Premier League leaders are known to be in the hunt for a new striker this summer, with Sergio Aguero edging closer to his confirmed departure after a decade of service in sky blue.

However, the pursuit of 17 year-old Mateo Fernandez would more than likely represent more of a City Football Group signing or an addition to the hugely talented Manchester City academy based in East Manchester.

This is according to an exclusive report from Alan Nixon of the Sun, who reports that Manchester City 'lead the race' for Espanyol's 'powerful' 17 year-old striker talent Mateo Fernandez - who interestingly, qualifies to play for both England and Spain.

Nixon points out that the teenager was born in Spain, but his family are English and the interest from Manchester City suggests that he could be on the verge of moving back to the UK for the next step of his developing career.

From the viewpoint of Manchester City, Nixon reports that Mateo Fernandez is seen by the club as a player that they can bring through and develop as he is both 'physically strong' and 'technically good'.

Mateo Fernandez is the latest of several young attacking talents to have been sounded out by either the City Football Group and/or Manchester City over a potential transfer to one of the clubs within the umbrella.

The most recent of these signings came from South America, where Manchester City secured the services of 17 year-old attacking talent Kayky from Fluminense - who is expected to link up with the club's youth academy when he makes the move in the summer of 2022.

