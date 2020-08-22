SI.com
City Xtra
Man City left-back in demand; two potential suitors - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #27

Harry Winters

On day 27 of the summer transfer window it was incomings from Italy and outgoings to Spain that made Saturday’s rumour mill, as preparations on Pep Guardiola’s squad continue with the new Premier League season precisely three weeks away.

Here's how Saturday unfolded as the weekend got underway...

ANG

-----

Forward Planning?

With Sergio Aguero having entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Etihad, Manchester City are reportedly planning to step up their efforts to sign fellow Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan according to the Sun.

Martinez, who was part of the Inter Milan side that lost 3-2 to Seville in the Europa League final on Friday evening has scored 21 goals this season and is said to be the Blues’ primary target.

Koulibaly Close?

Although his medical may not be happening in 48 hours as per a certain report that you may have seen on social media in the past few days, Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport state that it is likely that a deal for Kalidou Koulibaly will be agreed after Manchester City sent an offer of €70 million to the Italian club.

One slight bit to be concerned about came courtesy of Marco Giordano, who claims that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been clear about Kalidou Koulibaly: Without a 'great offer', he will not move. Manchester City are reportedly are 'not making concrete steps', but their entourage are pushing to lower the price.

Garcia Gone?

Eric Garcia could be the first of two Manchester City defenders to leave for Barcelona this summer. Having rejected a new contract from Etihad officials, Garcia has given the troubled La Liga side the “ok” according to Spanish journalists Fernando Polo and Gabriel Sans.

Further to this report, which came via popular Barcelona news aggregator HagridFCB, the Blaugrana have supposedly offered Manchester City around €10 million for the defender's services. Although awaiting a response to the offer from City, should the Blues reject the £9 million bid, Barcelona are expected to play the long game and wait until the “final stretch” of this summer’s window to sign Garcia, who is out of contract next summer.

GettyImages-1196371356

Angelino in Demand?

Full-back Angelino, who returned to Manchester City last summer as full-back cover, has spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign in Germany with the remarkable RB Leipzig. But, the Spanish defender could be about to be at the centre of a two way battle with Barcelona and RB Leipzig with both clubs interested in the signing the player permanently.

According to Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, the contract clause allowing the Champions League semi-finalists to make the move permanent for €30 million expired at the end of the full-back’s loan, but despite this not being triggered, Leipzig are still interested in Angelino according to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian.

Julian Nagelsmann isn’t however the only manager interested in the 23 year-old with newly appointed Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman also rumoured to want the full-back. According to Jack Gaughan of the Mail, Barcelona are interested in Angelino and that Manchester City’s valuation remains at €30 million.

With both Garcia and Angelino reported targets of Barcelona, one can only wonder who the cash stricken club could have lined up to come in the opposite direction. Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto and even Lionel Messi having been linked with Manchester City this summer. 

angelino

-----

