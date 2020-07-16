There is still a chance that David Silva will remain a Manchester City player next season, according to Dean Jones of Bleacher Report.

City legend Silva, who signed for the club over ten years ago, has been widely expected to leave the club this summer at the end of his contract. The player himself has even spoken openly about his impending departure.

However, these new reports claim that the door is being left open for the Spaniard to stay at the club for an extra year. This could be because he decides to prolong his stay or because the impact of the coronavirus pandemic means his new club can't sign him this summer.

The 34-year-old is one of the most popular players in Manchester City's history and a huge number of fans have expressed disappointment that they won't be in the stadium for his final home game, which is likely to be August's meeting with Real Madrid.

One of the few potential positives of his exit, though, could be Phil Foden's promotion to a more regular place in the starting XI.

Silva has played over 430 times for City over the last decade, scoring 77 times. He recently registered what could be his final goal for the club- an appropriately brilliant free kick in a world-class performance against Newcastle.

