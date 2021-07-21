Man City 'Like' €60M Defender - Director of Football Believes He Is The 'Best Player In His Squad'

Manchester City 'like' Sporting defender Nuno Mendes, with the club's director of football Txiki Begiristain holding the Portugal international in very high regard, as per the latest report.

The 19 year-old full-back has been linked with the Premier League champions for several months now, and appears to be the club's number one choice in his position should Etihad officials sanction the recruitment of a left-back.

Portuguese press has been rife with links surrounding the future of Mendes, and often have signalled Manchester City as being ahead of the competition for the player, which is claimed to include the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The latest information from England confirms Manchester City's admiration for the Sporting talent, and shines some light on the views of one key official at the City Football Academy offices.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides major update on €50M defensive pursuit

READ MORE: Premier league trio eye move for Man City midfielder this summer

According to the information of Duncan Castles, speaking on the latest edition of the Transfer Window podcast, Manchester City ‘like’ Nuno Mendes, and the club's director of football Txiki Begiristain believes that the teenager is the best player in Sporting’s squad.

However, this doesn't necessarily mean Manchester City are willing to hand out whatever it takes to sign a player they admire, with Castles stating that the club are not interested at Sporting’s €60 million asking price.

An earlier report from Fabrizio Romano claimed that Manchester City had signalled an intention to make a bid in the region of €25 million, with no official offer being launched at present - which is clearly significantly below the valuation of Mendes' current employers.

READ MORE: English side look towards Man City striker as possible recruit

READ MORE: Danny Ings has his sights set on two Premier League clubs

The understanding at present is that Manchester City would be content with starting the new season with their current options at left-back - which include primary options such as Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy.

Pep Guardiola and his backroom staff also appreciate that they have the likes of Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, and Joao Cancelo who can all offer capable abilities in the left-back position, should they be called upon.

Despite that, there is evidently some level of admiration for Nuno Mendes, but the chances of signing the Portugal international in the current transfer window appear to be slim given the finances demanded.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra