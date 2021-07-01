Man City Line-Up List Of Possible Replacements For Aymeric Laporte - Arsenal Target Identified

Manchester City have identified possible replacements for Aymeric Laporte this summer, with the Spain international's future remaining in doubt.

The 27 year-old endured a relatively disappointing 2020/2021 campaign at Manchester City and under Pep Guardiola, as the resurgence of John Stones and the maintained solidity of Ruben Dias shut out the former Bilbao man from the starting XI.

Aymeric Laporte's frustration at a lack of game time has meant that he is understood to be open to a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, and should the right money be offered, Manchester City would be open to a sale.

In recent weeks, there have been strong and growing links to Spain, with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid known to be keen admirers - however, the finances at stake could be a hurdle in securing a move.

READ MORE: Fernandinho's strong message to future Man City players

READ MORE: Jack Grealish drops transfer hint by deleting Man City tweets

The latest information from Duncan Castles, speaking on the 'Transfer Window' podcast, is that Manchester City have already compiled a list of possible replacements for Aymeric Laporte, should a transfer be completed in the coming weeks.

It is reported that Manchester City have "three or four candidates" on their list of possible Aymeric Laporte replacements this summer, and the Premier League champions are "working actively on it".

However - and this should come as no surprise to anyone - Manchester City would need to get Aymeric Laporte out of the club first, in order to the create space on their wage bill, and generate income to put towards a fee for a replacement, according to Castles.

In terms of candidates on this list, Duncan Castles draws attention to three names - two of which have been linked pretty extensively with moves to the Etihad Stadium in recent months.

Sevilla's Jules Kounde is one possible option, and the French defender would be available, according to Duncan Castles, if the money was right. However, it is felt that Manchester City would have to 'go to a high fee' in order to sign the player.

Just last summer, Kounde appeared to be Manchester City's second-choice central defensive target after Kalidou Koulibaly and the club launched a bid involving Nicolas Otamendi - which was subsequently rejected. Ultimately, this led to Ruben Dias, who has proven to be a revolutionary at the heart of the Etihad back-four.

READ MORE: City winger to complete transfer to Premier League club this week

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola holds talks with Real Madrid star over City switch

Another name is Villarreal's Pau Torres, who is suggested to be in a similar scenario to the aforementioned Jules Kounde and perhaps more importantly for Manchester City is left-footed - meaning he could be a like-for-like replacement for Aymeric Laporte.

The final named candidate, according to Duncan Castles, is Brighton's England international centre-back Ben White - who is also a strong target for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, with the London club already having seen bids rejected for the player.

While Ben White possesses a lot of characteristics that a Manchester City centre-back is likely to require, Castles reports that at this stage, there have only been "some preliminary conversations" between Pep Guardiola's side and the player.

The latest information on White however, is that Arsenal are 'moving closer to an agreement', with Brighton wanting a guaranteed £50 million.

This is according to David Ornstein of the Athletic, who writes that 'face-to-face talks' have taken place and negotiations continue between the relevant parties over add-ons, and payment structures among various other factors.

The situation for Manchester City and transfer priorities this summer remains the same at present.

The club are actively pursuing Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, with the Tottenham striker being the more urgently required profile of the two following the departure of Sergio Aguero.

It is also understood that should the right opportunity arise, then left-back would be looked in to, however the difficulties surrounding the offloading of Benjamin Mendy continue and so this could be a position that is put on hold until the summer of 2022.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra