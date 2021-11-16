Man City 'Lined Up' for Bundesliga Star - Liverpool & Juventus Also Interested in Defensive Midfielder

Manchester City are set to go head-to-head with Liverpool and Juventus over the signing of rising Bundesliga midfield star Denis Zakaria, according to a new report.

With club captain Fernandinho in the twilight of his trophy-laden playing career, the Etihad hierarchy could soon enter the market for a new central midfielder, as they try and find a suitable replacement for the Brazilian veteran.

Despite Rodri now being the preferred option in the holding midfield role for Pep Guardiola, the Manchester club would likely want added depth in the number six position - which is one of the most important in the Guardiola system.

Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is one of the many names that has been linked to the Premier League champions in recent months.

The 24-year-old has attracted interest from a host of elite clubs in recent season on the back of some impressive performances for the Bundesliga outfit and the Swiss National Team.

As per Italian outlet Calciomercato, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City and Liverpool are ‘lined up’ for a swoop for Zakaria, who has made 10 appearances across all competitions for Mönchengladbach this season.

Juventus, who are also interested in the holding midfielder, are said to be not ‘scared’, and have already contacted Zakaria’s agent, however there is no mention of any talks being held between the Bianconeri and the Bundesliga club.

However, Mönchengladbach are said to be wanting a hefty fee for the player, despite his contract expiring at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, which could open up a possible move in January for interested sides.

Barring a severe injury crisis, it remains highly unlikely that City will make an offer for Zakaria in January, as mid-season purchases are a rare occurrence at the Etihad Stadium.

In recent seasons, the only January signing of note was when Manchester City brought in Aymeric Laporte in 2018 when a number of key defenders were suffering from injury.

Though Rodri has been in a rich vein of form for Pep Guardiola's side since the start of the campaign, Tchouameni could be brought in to provide cover for Fernandinho, who turns 37 in May.

