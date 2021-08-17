Man City Linked With Sensational Transfer For Former Man United Star

Manchester City have been linked with a sensational move for one of the best ever footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Throughout the ongoing transfer window, Manchester City have been in the market for a striker following the departure of Sergio Agüero to Barcelona.

Since then, likes of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League champions.

The recruitment of a formidable and proven goalscorer is seen as integral should Pep Guardiola’s side wish to retain their Premier League crown.

The Blues have failed to score in their previous three competitive fixtures, and Manchester City's struggles in front of goal is a problem that Guardiola intends to fix sooner rather than later.

With that being said, Manchester City have been sensationally linked with a move for one of the greatest, and most ruthless finishers in the history of the game.

READ MORE: Harry Kane hoping for progress in Man City switch THIS WEEK

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

As per Sport Witness, who have relayed a report by Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Manchester City have been linked with a sensational move for five-time Ballon D’or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the source, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is in the process of attempting to find his client an avenue in which to leave Juventus this summer.

And it seems that Mendes’ latest move is “to wet Sheikh Mansour’s pride and imagination by proposing Ronaldo to Manchester City”.

Sport Witness report that a potential move for the Portuguese superstar would “cost City a lot less” than a deal for Harry Kane, whilst the acquirement of one of the greatest players of all time would certainly “bring a lot more in terms of image” than signing the England captain.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola fitness update on Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan

READ MORE: Man City boss' honest assessment of Tottenham defeat

Manchester City’s evident need to recruit a proven goalscorer has led to the club be willing to part with over £100 million to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

However, a move for Cristiano Ronaldo would offer Manchester City a cheaper alternative who would certainly bring goals and raise the profile of the club.

The prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Manchester City this summer appears to be extremely unlikely given his status as a Manchester United icon, along with his age and the wages that he would command.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra