Man City list Napoli star as a 'top target' - swap deal also mentioned

Manchester City and local rivals Manchester United could be set to battle for the signature of the same centre-backs this summer, with both clubs reportedly lining up Serie A talents Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Škriniar, according to Indy Football.

Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly City’s number one choice, with 'Gli Azzuri' chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly dropping his valuation of the 29-year-old from the £100 million reported last summer, to around £70 million.

Inter’s Slovak centre-back Škriniar is also being monitored by City, who the Milan side would be willing to see go in an exchange with striker Sergio Agüero.

This option would become more attractive to City should the CAS uphold UEFA’s decision to ban the Blues from the Champions League for the next two seasons -which would result in a more constrained budget.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra