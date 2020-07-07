Man City list Napoli star as a 'top target' - swap deal also mentioned

City Xtra
Manchester City and local rivals Manchester United could be set to battle for the signature of the same centre-backs this summer, with both clubs reportedly lining up Serie A talents Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Škriniar, according to Indy Football.

Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly City’s number one choice, with 'Gli Azzuri' chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly dropping his valuation of the 29-year-old from the £100 million reported last summer, to around £70 million.

Inter’s Slovak centre-back Škriniar is also being monitored by City, who the Milan side would be willing to see go in an exchange with striker Sergio Agüero. 

This option would become more attractive to City should the CAS uphold UEFA’s decision to ban the Blues from the Champions League for the next two seasons -which would result in a more constrained budget.

Man City 'will' host Champions League RO16 clash after 'a lot' of pressure from Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid 'will' be played at the Etihad Stadium after 'a lot' of pressure from the club.

harryasiddall

Alphie Izzett

Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

Manchester City return to the Etihad on Wednesday evening to face an in-form Newcastle side. Here's how we think City will line-up...

Brandon Evans

"We still have incredible targets to fight for" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Newcastle)

Newcastle again? It was just a week ago we were celebrating reaching a 3rd FA Cup Semi-Final in four years at St James' Park - and now we face the Magpies again. Here's what he had to say when he faced the media before this one...

harryasiddall

More images of Man City's 2020/21 kits revealed

More images of both the home and away kit for Manchester City's 2020/21 season have emerged courtesy of Brazilian supporter @Edger_MCFC.

harryasiddall

Man City ARE interested in Bundesliga winger - but he is not a priority target

City do possess an interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, but he is not a first-choice for the club, claims Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

markgough96

Everton to rival Arsenal for 'unhappy' Man City star

Former club Everton are rivalling Arsenal for Manchester City's John Stones, according to The Sun.

Nathan Allen

Man City player set to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad

Phil Foden's excellent performances since the season's resumption are set to earn him an England call-up, reports David Ornstein.

markgough96

"City need more. City will find more..." - Leroy Sane: The Irreplaceable Illusion

Would Sane have changed City’s fortunes this season? Was his head already in Munich? Were we destined to a slow defence of our title regardless of his injury? They’re probably impossible questions to answer, but perhaps one that isn’t is the question of whether or not Sane is irreplaceable.

Ryan Corless

City Xtra plays: Football Manager (Part Three)

The first half of the season has gone better than expected. But now, as the temperature in real-life England at the time of writing hits the thirties, things are also starting to heat up in our Football Manager series.

Nathan Allen

Five Things We Learned: Southampton 1-0 Man City (Premier League)

Following a sobering defeat on the south coast against Southampton, Manchester City must reflect after a turbulent string of results. The result encapsulated a lot of talking points from this season. Even with Pep Guardiola, it appears 'Typical City' is alive and well. Here are the 5 Things Learnt from City's encounter with Southampton.

Rob Milarvie