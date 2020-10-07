Man City, Liverpool and Man United interested in Bundesliga centre-back who has a €40 million release clause

Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have been named as the 'interested clubs' of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, who has a €40 million release clause, according to Sport BILD as relayed by Sport Witness.

The 21-year-old has had a meteoric rise to stardom over the past few seasons - cementing himself as one of the most reputable centre-backs in Europe. There's no surprise elite clubs like the three previously mentioned are keeping tabs on his situation.

Upamecano has a €40 million release clause which becomes available next summer, and if the clubs in question can convince the player to make the switch, dealing with Leipzig will not be an issue.

With City already making a big money addition in the form of Ruben Dias this summer, it may already rule the club out of the running. However, if John Stones' form doesn't see a dramatic increase, he could be moved on to make room for the French international.

