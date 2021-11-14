Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Man City, Liverpool and Wolves to Battle For Permanent Transfer of Premier League Star

    Manchester City and Liverpool have shown an interest in Wolves striker, Hwang Hee-chan, as the Midlands side struggle to agree on a permanent transfer.
    Pep Guardiola's switch to a false nine system has been hugely beneficial for Manchester City in the past two seasons.

    Last campaign, with a revolving door of personnel in that area, the Blues dominated the Premier League and went on to win the title for the third time in four years.

    In the same season, they also won their 4th consecutive Carabao Cup and reach their first-ever Champions League final. 

    Due mainly to City's failed pursuits of Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo, Guardiola has had to deploy the same system this season. To make it worse, the club's only recognised striker, Sergio Agüero, left to join Barcelona in June.

    However, Manchester City have seen similar levels of brilliance this season with Phil Foden deployed in that area. In the past two months, the Blues have picked up crucial victories at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford. 

    Read More

    One thing is for sure, however, Pep Guardiola would like a clinical centre forward. According to the Daily Mirror, a new target has emerged: Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan.

    The South Korean international moved to Molineux in the summer on an initial loan deal, but his promising performances have prompted Wolves into negotiating a permanent transfer with his parent club, RB Leipzig. 

    They haven't yet agreed on a fee, and interest from Manchester City and Liverpool have intensified their efforts of getting a deal over the line.

    According to the report, both clubs have watched the 25-year-old on numerous occasions and Pep Guardiola is keen to add more firepower to his forward line.

