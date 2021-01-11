Man City loanee will 'almost certainly stay' at Bundesliga giants

RB Leipzig's director says that there is a "high probability" of wing-back Angeliño extending his stay at the club, with quotes relayed by Sky in Germany.

Spanish defender Angeliño (24) has been one of the world's most eye-catching defenders since moving on loan to Leipzig a year ago.

After impressing during his initial spell in Germany, the Bundesliga side got him back for the current season, where he has only gone from strength to strength. With eight goals and five assists already in this campaign, it's no surprise that his current club want to keep him.

And sporting director Markus Krösche has said that; "My gut feeling tells me that there is a high probability that he [Angelino] will stay with us. We are very happy that he is with us. We can assume that he will stay with us longer.”

His quotes match up with an earlier report from Sky Sports, who said that the player will "almost certainly" stay at Leipzig beyond his initially intended loan spell.

The question now becomes how much City will be able to get for their man, with his prospects of getting back into the team under Pep Guardiola looking unlikely.

Angeliño was one of the key players as Leipzig beat Manchester United 3-2 to knock City's local rivals out of the Champions League, scoring an excellent goal and assisting Leipzig's second.

