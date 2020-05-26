SI.com
City Xtra
Man City look to send midfielder out on loan next season - Spanish and English clubs come forward

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are in contact with Girona and Swansea City over a potential loan move for French teenager midfielder Claudio Gomes next season, according to FootMercato.

The 19-year-old France U19 midfielder has endured a relatively difficult start to life under the wing of Manchester City, most recently following a subdued and ultimately flawed loan move to Holland with PSV Eindhoven for the 2019/20 campaign.

The trend of being loaned out for a campaign is set to continue for Gomes with Footmercato claiming that the 19-year-old is subject to interest from City Football Group-owned Girona FC in Spain, as well as Championship side Swansea. Both sides have come forward with an approach to Manchester City regarding a loan deal for the Frenchman next season.

With several midfielders rising through the ranks at Manchester City, and world class stars having a strong-hold on the starting berths in the first-team, some feel as though time may be running out for Claudio Gomes at the Etihad Stadium. That being said, one successful loan move away from the club could be the making of the teenager.

