Man City 'looked at' former Man United striker in the summer - player valued at over £93M by club

Manchester City are claimed to have 'looked at' former Everton and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku during the summer transfer window, however appear to have been put off by Inter Milan's staggering valuation of the player, according to the latest reports from England.

It is a well-known fact that City will be increasing the intensity of their search for a new frontman, with Sergio Aguero yet to sign an extension to his deal which expires at the end of the current campaign, and also struggling for fitness. While Gabriel Jesus looks to have improved in front of goal this season, there have been reservations over his ability to succeed the Argentine.

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Inter and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku was a player Manchester City ‘looked at’ in the summer, but the Serie A side set a staggering £93.75 million asking price for the forward.

The Telegraph suggest that City are 'unlikely' to make their move for a striker mid-season, but will assess their options over the next seven months. Several names have already been touted as potential options for Etihad officials, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Patson Daka, and Lautaro Martinez all being linked with a switch to Sky Blue.

Lukaku (27) has been in incredible form since making the switch to Inter from Manchester United, scoring 41 goals and providing six assists in just 59 appearances - a huge improvement from his time at Old Trafford, and form that seems to put the Belgian striker closer to his unstoppable form at Everton all those seasons ago.

