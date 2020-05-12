Man City looking at several new additions in the upcoming transfer window

Manchester City are set to conduct a spending spree in the coming summer transfer window, with a new full-back, two centre-backs and a Leroy Sané replacement all on the agenda for the Premier League champions, according to Guillem Balague.

The Citizens had a heavy outlay in last year’s window, spending just over £150m. Amongst the arrivals were right-back João Cancelo; however it's believed that the Portuguese international is likely to leave the club this summer, possibly in an exchange with Barcelona for fellow countryman Nélson Semedo, who plays in the same position.

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

City’s hunt for new centre-back has been well documented, with many players from around the globe linked with a transfer following the Blues' failure to lure Harry Maguire to the Etihad last year. Milan Škriniar of Inter Milan is one name hotly tipped to be on City’s wishlist.

The transfer saga involving Leroy Sané is one of the longest ongoing stories in the football world. With Bayern Munich’s scuppered attempts to sign the German in the 2019 window seemingly not enough to put the Bundesliga champions off, sources suggest that Sané’s departure from the Etihad is imminent. By way of replacement signings, Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich and Douglas Costa of Juventus are two commonly mentioned targets in the media.

