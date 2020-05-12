City Xtra
Man City looking at several new additions in the upcoming transfer window

Hamish MacRae

Manchester City are set to conduct a spending spree in the coming summer transfer window, with a new full-back, two centre-backs and a Leroy Sané replacement all on the agenda for the Premier League champions, according to Guillem Balague.

The Citizens had a heavy outlay in last year’s window, spending just over £150m. Amongst the arrivals were right-back João Cancelo; however it's believed that the Portuguese international is likely to leave the club this summer, possibly in an exchange with Barcelona for fellow countryman Nélson Semedo, who plays in the same position.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

City’s hunt for new centre-back has been well documented, with many players from around the globe linked with a transfer following the Blues' failure to lure Harry Maguire to the Etihad last year. Milan Škriniar of Inter Milan is one name hotly tipped to be on City’s wishlist. 

The transfer saga involving Leroy Sané is one of the longest ongoing stories in the football world. With Bayern Munich’s scuppered attempts to sign the German in the 2019 window seemingly not enough to put the Bundesliga champions off, sources suggest that Sané’s departure from the Etihad is imminent. By way of replacement signings, Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich and Douglas Costa of Juventus are two commonly mentioned targets in the media. 

-----

Remarkably Relentless - The run which won Manchester City the 2018/19 title

One year on from Manchester City winning their fourth Premier League title down on the south coast, Harry Winters looks back at the enthralling run which powered the Blues over the line.

Harry Winters

"I'm not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be." - Man City star shares his thoughts on footballs return

Winger Raheem Sterling has shared his thoughts as footballs takes another step towards returning following the COVID-19 pandemic.

harryasiddall

"If you hit me hard, you won't be in the next game!" - Riyad Mahrez shares funny Pep Guardiola training ground story

Riyad Mahrez has recently shared a very funny training ground story concerning City manager Pep Guardiola.

harryasiddall

'Everything indicates' Barcelona defenders next destination is Man City

Fresh rumours suggest Manchester City made a move for Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo last summer and could make yet another attempt in the next few months.

harryasiddall

“Before I signed for Man City, there was also interest from Liverpool." - Winger reveals surprise transfer interest

Winger Riyad Mahrez has revealed there was surprise interest from Merseyside before his eventual move to Manchester.

Harry Winters

Man City midfielder to be offered contract extension following latest Premier League vote

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is set to be offered a contract extension until the end of the current Premier League season, following a vote by top-flight clubs on Monday.

Freddie Pye

by

steffo bamford

Potential first look at 2020/21 Man City home shirt as new photo emerges

City Xtra takes a first look at the Manchester City home shirt for the 2020/21 season, as a new photo emerges.

harryasiddall

by

sampson Sendolo

Man City join La Liga giants in showing interest in Bayern Munich winger - player would leave 'if advised'

Manchester City are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, alongside La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to Sky Germany.

Freddie Pye

Man City defender writes apologies to fans

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has written to a number of fans to apologise for his lockdown breaches.

Harry Winters

A Charming Season- How the 2013/14 title was won

Harry Winters takes a look back at a season full of ups and downs for Manuel Pellegrini and his Manchester City squad, that ultimately ended in glory following a remarkable turn around.

Harry Winters