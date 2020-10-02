Man City looking for another striker - considered selling Gabriel Jesus last summer

As this summer’s transfer window enters it’s final days, Duncan Castles has revealed a number of interesting things relating to Manchester City; including that the club remain in the market for a forward.

According to Castles, in the past few days, Manchester City have been actively looking for a forward who can play as a centre-forward or an “equivalent position.” The search for a new striker undoubtedly followed the news that both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus were to be sidelined for a matter of weeks due to injuries, as the injury to the latter prompted Pep Guardiola to hand both a senior and Premier League debut to 17 year old Liam Delap last week.

(ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Although the Blues have yet to be linked with anyone, Castles suggests that if Manchester City were to bring in reinforcements before Monday then the player would be able to cover Aguero and Jesus up top, but also look to compete and play in other positions.

On the topic of current Manchester City strikers, Duncan Castles also revealed in his podcast that the club were “ready to sell” Gabriel Jesus last summer. The Brazilian, who joined in 2017 has so far made 154 appearances for the club and scored 69 goals. The 23 year old has had to contend with playing second fiddle to Aguero for much of his City career, and the Scottish journalist claims that Jesus “refused” a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2019, after the Premier League club received an offer that they were prepared to accept from the German club.

Jesus, who is currently contracted until 2021 joined for £27 million and has been subject to sustained transfer speculation in the past few months. Most recently the young striker was linked with a move to Italy, with Juventus supposedly having serious interest in the player.

Another area in which Manchester City reportedly may look to strengthen between now and 11pm on Monday night is the left-back position. Benjamin Mendy has come under increased scrutiny recently with a poor performance last Sunday, once again highlighting the Frenchman’s defensive frailties with Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico potentially being lined up.

Castles says that there is yet to be any offer by the club for the Ajax full-back but that the player is ready for the move and that the Dutch club would sell the player if the money is right.

