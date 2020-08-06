City Xtra
Man City looking to make as many as FIVE signings this summer - priority areas revealed

Jack Walker

Reports from Sky Sports on Wednesday suggest that Manchester City are looking to sign as many as five players during the transfer window, with a desire for all business to be completed by the start of the new Premier League season (September 12th).

After completing the capture of Ferran Torres (20) for an initial £20.9 million on Tuesday evening, and Nathan Ake (25) coming just 24 hours later,Sky Sports believe that City are seeking further defensive reinforcements.

However, any potential deal for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly (29) remains quite some way off, with the negotiating parties still at a disagreement over their own valuations of the player. Napoli had previously quoted a record fee of £90million for the Senegal international.

Manchester City seem confident to get the deal done for much closer to £60-£70million; and while there is faith around the club that City will eventually get Napoli’s asking price down, this one could well drag on all summer.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Sky Sports have also reported that Manchester City are in the market for another left-back, after another season of capricious form and fitness from Benjamin Mendy. Despite racking up the most appearances of his City career (30) in all competitions this season, a number of high profile bad performances have forced City to go into the market for a replacement. Despite numerous links to Ben Chilwell and David Alaba - as of yet - no concretes moves have been made on this front: but watch this space!

Finally, it is believed that City are looking for a number 9, with the desire to replace Sergio Aguero as he reaches the end of his City career. While various names such as Harry Kane, Joao Felix, and Erling Haaland have been linked, it is understood that City’s number one choice for this position is Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez (22).

fbl-eur-c1-inter-training

Tranfermarkt value the player at around £50-£60million, although Manchester City would most likely have to pay closer to £70-£90million to secure his services. The young forward has impressed for Antonio Conte’s men this season, bagging 19 goals and six assists, including an impressive return of five goals in six Champions League appearances for the Nerazzurri.

No official bids have been launched by Manchester City yet, but with defensive reinforcements top priority this summer, don’t be surprised to see Guardiola’s men re-enter the market for his services later on in the window.

“I’m really confident." - Man City star previews Friday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid

Manchester City star insists that the club are "really confident" and that "we are better" ahead of Friday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Jack Walker

“Yes, it is true that very large teams called for me. But I must keep that for me...” - Ferran Torres provides first interview since Man City transfer

Manchester City yesterday officially announced the signing of winger Ferran Torres from Valencia for a fee of £21 million plus add-ons, and he's been speaking to Marca about the move and his ambitions for the future.

harryasiddall

Two signings down, three MORE to go?! - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #10

The transfer calendar has entered double figures for the first time, and the occasion is marked by Nathan Ake's official arrival, and features a City Xtra exclusive!

markgough96

'Coming here is a dream' - Nathan Ake gives his first interview as a Manchester City player

Manchester City's new signing Nathan Ake has given his first words as a City player to the club's official site, following the confirmation of his transfer from Bournemouth in a £40m deal.

markgough96

OFFICIAL: Manchester City complete the signing of Bournemouth's Nathan Aké

Manchester City have officially announced the signing of Bournemouth's Nathan Aké for a fee of £40 million, rising to £41 million with add-ons.

harryasiddall

Man City enquire about the availability of Atletico Madrid star

Manchester City have reportedly enquired with Atletico Madrid about the availability of young striker Joao Felix, in the hunt for their next prolific goal scorer.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City star to sit down with Pep Guardiola to discuss his future - Barcelona plan €10 million bid

Manchester City defender Eric García wants to sit down and talk to Pep Guardiola after the Champions League, and from there his future will be decided.

Danny Lardner

Rangers join the chase for 600 goal Man City youngster - RB Leipzig and Man United also interested

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Scottish giants Rangers have joined the chase for highly-rated Man City and England youth forward Charlie McNeil.

Jack Walker

Exclusive: Nathan Ake arrives in Manchester ahead of Man City transfer

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake travelled to Manchester on Tuesday night to complete his move to Manchester City, City Xtra understand.

Freddie Pye

Man City agree personal terms with centre-back - move to be completed 'shortly'

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has agreed personal terms with Manchester City, ahead of a £41 million transfer to the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

Freddie Pye