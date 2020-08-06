Man City looking to make as many as FIVE signings this summer - priority areas revealed

Reports from Sky Sports on Wednesday suggest that Manchester City are looking to sign as many as five players during the transfer window, with a desire for all business to be completed by the start of the new Premier League season (September 12th).

After completing the capture of Ferran Torres (20) for an initial £20.9 million on Tuesday evening, and Nathan Ake (25) coming just 24 hours later,Sky Sports believe that City are seeking further defensive reinforcements.

However, any potential deal for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly (29) remains quite some way off, with the negotiating parties still at a disagreement over their own valuations of the player. Napoli had previously quoted a record fee of £90million for the Senegal international.

Manchester City seem confident to get the deal done for much closer to £60-£70million; and while there is faith around the club that City will eventually get Napoli’s asking price down, this one could well drag on all summer.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Sky Sports have also reported that Manchester City are in the market for another left-back, after another season of capricious form and fitness from Benjamin Mendy. Despite racking up the most appearances of his City career (30) in all competitions this season, a number of high profile bad performances have forced City to go into the market for a replacement. Despite numerous links to Ben Chilwell and David Alaba - as of yet - no concretes moves have been made on this front: but watch this space!

Finally, it is believed that City are looking for a number 9, with the desire to replace Sergio Aguero as he reaches the end of his City career. While various names such as Harry Kane, Joao Felix, and Erling Haaland have been linked, it is understood that City’s number one choice for this position is Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez (22).

Tranfermarkt value the player at around £50-£60million, although Manchester City would most likely have to pay closer to £70-£90million to secure his services. The young forward has impressed for Antonio Conte’s men this season, bagging 19 goals and six assists, including an impressive return of five goals in six Champions League appearances for the Nerazzurri.

No official bids have been launched by Manchester City yet, but with defensive reinforcements top priority this summer, don’t be surprised to see Guardiola’s men re-enter the market for his services later on in the window.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra