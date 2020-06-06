Man City looking to replace current star with Premier League full-back

Manchester City could be looking to replace Benjamin Mendy with Ben Chilwell this summer, according to a report from 90Min.

City's left-back situation has been problematic ever since Pep Guardiola joined the club, with both Mendy and Fabian Delph suffering injury problems and Oleks Zinchenko falling in and out of favour in the position.

Now it's being reported that Manchester City could rival Chelsea to sign Leicester City's young English defender Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell (23), broke onto the scene in recent years with some impressive performances for the Foxes, but some shaky form this season has seen his stock drop slightly. Nonetheless, it hasn't stopped Chelsea being linked with a £60m move for the player.

If Manchester City are prepared to match that fee, they could be in the race to sign the England international - but that could also involve offloading Benjamin Mendy. The same source adds that City are struggling to find a club who are ready to buy Mendy this summer due to his injury issues and wages.

Mendy has missed a long stretch of his City career through injury, but has often looked impressive when played- particularly during his spell in the team this season, where the Frenchman has grown into a confident part of Guardiola's squad.

Mendy signed for the Citizens in 2017 for a reported £52m, and has gone on to make 46 appearances so far for the club. He's renowned for his marauding style and crossing ability.

