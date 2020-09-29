Man City looking to 'trim the squad' to make way for new signings - defender offered to Barcelona

As reported by Sam Lee in the Athletic, Manchester City could still make a few more additions to their current squad. Hence, the club is now keen on selling a few players before they bring in another player.

The report further suggests that Oleksandr Zinchenko has several offers on the table. It appears that the club are willing to let him go and if that happens, the English side will look to buy a left-back before the current transfer window shuts.

(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

The latest transfer rumours suggest that the club have offered the Ukrainian to Barcelona. The latter could reportedly sign the 23-year-old player along with Eric Garcia, in what is being dubbed as a potential ‘double raid’. However, as of this writing, there’s no update on either club opening negotiations for Zinchenko.

After City’s crushing 2-5 defeat against Leicester City at home, it was evident that the problems in the team’s defence still persist. It was speculated that this summer, the club will look to sort out the major issues in Pep Guardiola’s squad, effectively strengthening the backline. It will now be interesting to see if Man City will make a move for another defender, mainly a left back, in the final days of the transfer window.

-----

