City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City looking 'very closely' at three centre-back targets - club 'really like' the idea of two new signings

Danny Lardner

Manchester City are looking 'very closely' at defenders Kalidou Koulibaly, Caglar Soyuncu, and Ruben Dias, according to Dean Jones of Bleacher Report.

With Manchester City looking to reinforce their backline, they reportedly 'really like' the idea of signing two centre-backs this summer - one top-level and experienced name, combined with an emerging talent to supplement Pep Guardiola's squad.

Image placeholder title
(PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

This comes after Manchester City have struggled more this season defensively, and have conceded 31 goals in the league after 28 games. They had a real issue with keeping clean sheets in particular and often invited pressure in games when the team had already scored two or three goals.

Soyuncu, one of the names on City's watchlist, was at the heart of Leicester City's defence for all of last season and guided the team to their record of conceding the third-least number of goals throughout the Premier League campaign.

leicester-city-v-tottenham-hotspur-premier-league
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly has been playing around the top of Italy's Serie A for a number of seasons, but Napoli's underwhelming season has coincided with an injury-laden campaign for the Senegalese international.

Ruben Dias, meanwhile, has lead Benfica in a thrillingly tight two-horse race with Porto at the head of the Portuguese top division. The Portugal international has played every minute at the heart of Benfica's defence at just 22-years-old.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City 'on the trail' of Juventus winger - PSG and Bayern Munich also interested

Manchester City have joined European giants PSG and Bayern Munich 'on the trail' of Juventus winger Douglas Costa, according to reports.

Danny Lardner

"I've already had a conversation with Guardiola..." - teenage Brazilian right-back opens up on his welcome to Manchester City

Manchester City's latest youth recruit, Yan Couto, has opened up on the welcome he received when visiting the city earlier on this year, including a direct conversation with Pep Guardiola.

Freddie Pye

Man City expected to make 'new attempt' for Serie A star in the summer

Manchester City are set to make a 'new attempt' for Milan Skriniar in the summer, according to the latest update from Calciomercato.

Danny Lardner

"You can feel the love and respect" - Veteran midfielder opens up on life at Manchester City

Fernandinho has opened up about his appreciation for Manchester City, the community itself, and his contentment in working under Pep Guardiola.

Danny Lardner

Premier League sides explore options should players be quarantined when training resumes

Premier League teams are pursuing plans to safely house players, and are exploring options should players be quarantined when training resumes.

Matt Astbury

"Our aim is to produce more Phil Fodens" - Man City academy director provides insight on talent development

Manchester City academy director, Jason Wilcox, has answered questions on the future of youth players at the club, in an exclusive interview with the National.

Danny Lardner

Man City show 'keen' interest in on-loan Championship defender - Man United and Liverpool also interested

Manchester City have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in showing a 'keen' interest in Leeds United centre back Ben White, according to the Athletic.

Matt Astbury

Man City star 'in talks' with Spanish side over a return

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is in talks with former club Valencia about a possible return.

harryasiddall

Kyle Walker seeks PR advice following social distancing breach

Kyle Walker has hired a PR advisor in the hope of improving his image, after breaking the UK social distancing guidelines.

Harry Winters

'Your talent is great, your heart too' - Man City defender makes heartwarming gesture in auction to raise funds for health workers

Manchester City's defender Aymeric Laporte made a touching gesture after an auction in France to raise funds for health workers, reports BBC presenter John Bennett.

markgough96