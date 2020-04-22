Man City looking 'very closely' at three centre-back targets - club 'really like' the idea of two new signings

Manchester City are looking 'very closely' at defenders Kalidou Koulibaly, Caglar Soyuncu, and Ruben Dias, according to Dean Jones of Bleacher Report.

With Manchester City looking to reinforce their backline, they reportedly 'really like' the idea of signing two centre-backs this summer - one top-level and experienced name, combined with an emerging talent to supplement Pep Guardiola's squad.

This comes after Manchester City have struggled more this season defensively, and have conceded 31 goals in the league after 28 games. They had a real issue with keeping clean sheets in particular and often invited pressure in games when the team had already scored two or three goals.

Soyuncu, one of the names on City's watchlist, was at the heart of Leicester City's defence for all of last season and guided the team to their record of conceding the third-least number of goals throughout the Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly has been playing around the top of Italy's Serie A for a number of seasons, but Napoli's underwhelming season has coincided with an injury-laden campaign for the Senegalese international.

Ruben Dias, meanwhile, has lead Benfica in a thrillingly tight two-horse race with Porto at the head of the Portuguese top division. The Portugal international has played every minute at the heart of Benfica's defence at just 22-years-old.

