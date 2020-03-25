Man City 'looking with interest' at Serie A defender amid rival interest from Everton

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola is 'looking with interest' at developments in Italy, as fellow Premier League side Everton are allegedly plotting a bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, claim Gazzetta della Sport as relayed via Sport Witness.

Koulibaly has long been mooted as a possible target for City, as the club bids to overhaul its defence that has been far from watertight this season.

Now, Gazzetta say that Everton, under the direction of ex-Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti, could push themselves to the front of the queue to land the Senegalese star.

Should City wish to rival Everton's bid, it is hard to see the Merseyside club being able to compete with the allure and financial power of the reigning Premier League champions.

However, the personal relationship between Kouliably and Ancelotti should not be overlooked - it was the bond between Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho that helped enable Chelsea to win the race for the Napoli playmaker's signature last summer.

Koulibaly has struggled to replicate his magisterial form of the past few seasons this year, but his talent undoubtedly still makes him a possible candidate in City's plans to reinforce the club's defensive options this summer.

