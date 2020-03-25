City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'looking with interest' at Serie A defender amid rival interest from Everton

markgough96

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola is 'looking with interest' at developments in Italy, as fellow Premier League side Everton are allegedly plotting a bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, claim Gazzetta della Sport as relayed via Sport Witness.

Koulibaly has long been mooted as a possible target for City, as the club bids to overhaul its defence that has been far from watertight this season. 

Image placeholder title

Now, Gazzetta say that Everton, under the direction of ex-Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti, could push themselves to the front of the queue to land the Senegalese star. 

Should City wish to rival Everton's bid, it is hard to see the Merseyside club being able to compete with the allure and financial power of the reigning Premier League champions.

Image placeholder title
(ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the personal relationship between Kouliably and Ancelotti should not be overlooked - it was the bond between Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho that helped enable Chelsea to win the race for the Napoli playmaker's signature last summer.

Koulibaly has struggled to replicate his magisterial form of the past few seasons this year, but his talent undoubtedly still makes him a possible candidate in City's plans to reinforce the club's defensive options this summer.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

 

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City midfielder registers interest in studying for UEFA coaching badges

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has registered an interest in studying for his UEFA A and B coaching badges.

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola makes €1 million donation towards Barcelona COVID-19 fight

Pep Guardiola has donated €1 million to the 'Angel Soler Daniel Foundation' to purchase and supply sanitary equipment in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danny Lardner

Manchester City confirm they will pay match day casual staff amid uncertainty following COVID-19 outbreak

Manchester City have emailed their casual workers to confirm that they will be paid for the remainder of the season, after the COVID-19 pandemic has kept them away from the Etihad.

Danny Lardner

Juventus 'mad about' Man City forward - but club unlikely to part with 'untouchable' star

Serie A giants Juventus are 'mad about' Man City striker Gabriel Jesus as a possible Gonzalo Higuain replacement, say Gazzetta dello Sport.

markgough96

Man City to reject any approach for star winger - PSG plotting £80 million deal

Manchester City are set to reject any approaches for winger Riyad Mahrez in the summer; with the Algerian settling nicely in the City side.

Harry Winters

Pep Guardiola identifies Villarreal defender as a potential target - Man United and Barcelona also interested

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has identified Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a potential target for the summer window.

Nathan Allen

Man City winger amongst the highest-paid players in the world - €33 million a year earnings

One Manchester City player is amongst France Footballs elite list of the highest paid footballers.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'remain interested' in Napoli midfielder - €100 million fee mentioned

Manchester City reportedly 'remain interested' in Napoli star Fabian Ruiz; but the owner has set a high valuation on the midfielder.

Nathan Allen

Man City’s interest in Brescia wonderkid ‘isn’t a secret’ – summer departure now ‘appears certain’

Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali has reportedly caught the eye of numerous big clubs including Manchester City, whose interest in the midfielder ‘isn’t a secret’.

Alex Farrell

Man City to compete with Barcelona and Juventus to sign “the new Verratti”

Manchester City are interested in PSG youngster Edouard Michut; but are facing fierce competition from Barcelona and Juventus.

DanielBower