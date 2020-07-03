City Xtra
Man City made audacious effort to land striker after they 'asked' about Barcelona star

markgough96

Manchester City made an audacious attempt to try and prise Antoine Griezmann away from Barcelona, but were rebuffed by the La Liga, claim MundoDeportivo as relayed via Sport Witness.

The Spanish media outlet says that Griezmann is highly regarded by staff at City, and that the club 'asked' about the possibility of signing the France international.

However, the enquiry was flatly dismissed by Barcelona. City had been one of the major European sides linked with Griezmann when he was at Atletico Madrid, prior to his move to Barcelona in July 2019 for a €120m fee. 

fc-barcelona-v-real-sociedad-la-liga (2)
(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

This season, Griezmann has scored 15 goals in 43 appearances for Barcelona, and the Frenchman will be hoping to add more to that tally as his side competes for the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, there have been some reports in recent days suggesting that City are indeed in the market for a new forward. Griezman, nevertheless, appears to be one target that City fans can rule out as a likely candidate to join the club in the next window. 

-----

