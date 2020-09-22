SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City make €70 million offer for La Liga centre-back - French side set to make 20% of the total fee

harryasiddall

Manchester City have made an offer worth €70 million for Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé, according to L'Equipe. 

Following on from reports earlier in the week that the Spanish side had already rejected an offer of €60 million plus Nicolas Otamendi, City have seemingly upped their bid. The 21-year-old has been the club's back-up target, if they failed to land Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly - who looks more likely to stay in Naples or seal a switch to PSG. 

fbl-eur-c3-sevilla-inter (1)
(Photo by Friedemann Vogel / POOL / AFP)

Koundé played 29 times in La Liga last season and has established himself as a regular starter in a Sevilla side who won the Europa League just a month ago. Despite his lack of height, the centre-back has impressive statistics in the air - even better than Manchester City's number one target Kalidou Koulibaly. 

Whether an offer of €70 million will be enough remains to be seen; however in a post COVID-19 market, Sevilla's sporting director Monchi has already said an improved offer may be impossible to turn down.

His former side Bordeaux have inserted a 20% sell-on clause in their agreement with Sevilla last summer which has an upper limit of a deal worth €45 million. That means they could also earn up to €9 million, if he makes the move to Manchester.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Things We Learned: Wolves 1-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City began the season well by recording a hard-fought away victory over a formidable Wolves side. Here's five things we learned from last night’s victory...

Brandon Evans

Man City want to lower the cost of Sevilla centre-back by offering defender in the deal

Dani Gil of Mundo Deportivo reports that Manchester City want to lower the cost of a deal for Jules Koundé and are studying the option of including Nicolas Otamendi in a proposal.

Adam Booker

Man City's pursuit of Napoli centre-back has 'not collapsed yet'

Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City’s deal for Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly has not collapsed yet.

Adam Booker

Man City defender 'very close' to leaving the club

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is reportedly 'very close' to sealing a move to his boyhood club Barcelona FC, and his transfer to the La Liga side could be announced soon.

Shruti Sadbhav

Player Ratings: Wolves 1-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City dispatched Wolves to become the first team to win ten consecutive Premier League opening matches.

Nathan Allen

Debut for Nathan Aké! - Wolves vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City face a tricky test away at Molineux to take on Wolves in their opening Premier League fixture of the season. Tonights opposition did the double over the Blues last season so Pep Guardiola will know just how much of a threat they can be.

harryasiddall

Sevilla director of football confirms bid for star centre-back - Man City known to be interested

Sevilla's Director of Football, Monchi has confirmed the interest and a bid for Jules Kounde (21) - presumed to be from Manchester City, after the Premier League have intensified their interest in the French centre-back in recent days.

Freddie Pye

Man City suffer double blow ahead of Wolves clash - one player sustains head injury

Manchester City have suffered an additional double blow in the build-up to their clash with Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night, with both Ilkay Gundogan and Eric Garcia set to be ruled out of the opening fixture for Pep Guardiola's side.

Freddie Pye

"Protect the players with five substitutes...” - Pep Guardiola questions rule on substitutions

As COVID-19 football starts to become normal, one thing players and managers would have liked to remain normal was the five substitutes rule, which was used during project restart matches to keep players fresh.

Adam Booker

Pep Guardiola 'hopeful' new centre-back will arrive at the end of the week

Pep Guardiola hopes that a new centre-back will arrive before the end of this week, reports Daily Mail’s Jack Gaughan.

Adam Booker