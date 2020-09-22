Man City make €70 million offer for La Liga centre-back - French side set to make 20% of the total fee

Manchester City have made an offer worth €70 million for Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé, according to L'Equipe.

Following on from reports earlier in the week that the Spanish side had already rejected an offer of €60 million plus Nicolas Otamendi, City have seemingly upped their bid. The 21-year-old has been the club's back-up target, if they failed to land Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly - who looks more likely to stay in Naples or seal a switch to PSG.

(Photo by Friedemann Vogel / POOL / AFP)

Koundé played 29 times in La Liga last season and has established himself as a regular starter in a Sevilla side who won the Europa League just a month ago. Despite his lack of height, the centre-back has impressive statistics in the air - even better than Manchester City's number one target Kalidou Koulibaly.

Whether an offer of €70 million will be enough remains to be seen; however in a post COVID-19 market, Sevilla's sporting director Monchi has already said an improved offer may be impossible to turn down.

His former side Bordeaux have inserted a 20% sell-on clause in their agreement with Sevilla last summer which has an upper limit of a deal worth €45 million. That means they could also earn up to €9 million, if he makes the move to Manchester.

