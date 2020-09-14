Manchester City have made an €89 million formal offer to Atletico Madrid for central defender Jose Maria Gimenez, according to the latest reports from Spain. However, the La Liga club appear to have referred to the player's substantial release clause as a form of rejection due to their lack of intent to sell.

Pep Guardiola's sides hunt for a star central defensive recruit appears to have taken on a new level on Monday, with their head being turned to other targets - namely the Atletico Madrid 25-year-old, who has been claimed to be on the list of potential recruits on many previous occasions along with Diego Carlos of Sevilla.

However, it appears as though the Uruguayan may have become the new number one target for Manchester City, should reports on Monday morning be believed. According to AS, Manchester City have presented a 'formal offer' of €89 million plus €5 million in bonuses for Gimenez - substantially higher than the figures being quoted for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, according to AS, Atlético have reiterated that they do not want to sell Giménez and have referred to his substantial €120 million release clause. However, City's director of football Txiki Begiristain has begun negotiations with CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín and sporting director Andrea Berta. The newspaper claim that they have approached City for comment however have not received a response.

Whether this is a deliberate ploy by Manchester City to speed up the process with Napoli, whom City know are in desperate need of funds this summer, only time will tell. However, it has been made very clear on previous occasions that Gimenez is a top tier target for the Premier League outfit, and a fee of this magnitude in the current climate will surely give the Atletico hierarchy some food for thought.

-----

