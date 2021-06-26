Man City 'Make Approach' For Chelsea Star - Club's Stance Revealed

Manchester City have made contact with Chelsea regarding a possible swoop for Reece James following a breakthrough 2020/21 campaign for the 21-year-old.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a move for the Chelsea academy graduate, who displayed club captain César Azpilicueta on the right side of defence for a large chunk of the campaign.

It was reported yesterday that City boss Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the full-back and the Spaniard has added the Chelsea starlet to his 'wishlist of players' he'd like to bring to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea have made it clear that James will not be sold this summer and will remain a crucial part of their starting XI in the years to come, as Thomas Tuchel looks to build on his side's recent Champions League success by chasing domestic glory.



James, whose current deal at Stamford Bridge runs till June 2025, made 47 appearances for the west London outfit last season and the Blues are insistent that they will not entertain any approaches for the England international.

It has been suggested that James left Guardiola impressed in his dominating displays against the Sky Blues in their Premier League and FA Cup meetings during the latter part of the previous campaign.

Though it is highly unlikely that Chelsea would want to cash in on their young star after his rise through the ranks at the club, City have developed a keen interest in James and have been monitoring his progress in recent months.

James has proved his status as one of Chelsea's most effective attacking outlets, but the defensive side of his game has improved drastically since he was positioned on the right side of a back-three by Tuchel.

The Manchester outfit have also been keeping tabs on Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi, who is reportedly nearing a move to PSG, despite heavy interest from Chelsea.

